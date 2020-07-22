Birdie on final hole seals Gateway PGA Junior win for Emrick

“Yesterday, my drives were right down the center every time. Today wasn’t as great, but I got myself in positions I needed to be,” he said. “The front nine really got my confidence up. The back nine, I was just a little bit more aggressive to try and make those putts.”

Sutton is hopeful he'll be able to compete as a senior for the Bulldogs this fall.

“I’ve been playing a lot of golf, just trying to work out a couple things and get ready for the season, hopefully,” he said. “It really helps to play these tournaments because it gets your heart beating, you figure stuff out and know what you need to work on. My main goal is to get my putting lower. I want to be around 32 putts or lower. I’ve been upper 30s and that really kills the round.”

With Missouri’s boys golf season wiped out in the spring, Emrick is thankful to have summer tournaments such as the one he won Wednesday and the Junior Club Championship he will play in on Thursday and Friday at his home course of Old Hickory Golf Club.

“If we didn’t have these tournaments, the game would be a slump for me because I wouldn’t have any tournaments to play in,” he said. “I’d just be practicing at my home course, which clearly is not enough. I like the experience out here at different types of courses.”

