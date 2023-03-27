Trey Rusthoven has been one of the area's top high school golfers the past two seasons, but now that he is entering his final campaign, the Fort Zumwalt East senior could also just as easily be considered another coach for the Lions.

“It's something I've been looking forward to just because I've enjoyed the ride, but now I'm the oldest and I can show my experience to the younger class that we have,” Rusthoven said. “What I love to do is leave my mark on a team that wants to get better. I want to try and have as much fun as I can and hope it goes slow. I definitely have some of that coaching blood. Not even just in golf. I've always wanted to help out in basketball and football, always trying to make everyone better.”

Rusthoven gets that from his father, Jamison, a longtime high school and college basketball head coach in Minnesota and a former assistant with the Lindenwood University men's hoops team.

“Just growing up around my dad, I got to see at a very young age what it was like to be a leader,” said Rusthoven, who has been working especially close with East No. 2 golfer Aidan Steinmetz. “He's definitely passed it to down to me, and my sister (Ashley, an East track and field standout) has it. We love being leaders and making our team better. Even though we play individual sports, we love to have our team be as successful as we could be.”

Rusthoven has been pretty successful on the golf course for the Lions.

After a solid sophomore season that culminated in an all-state effort with a tie for 14th place at the Class 4 state tournament, he upped his performance in a junior campaign in which he finished third at the GAC Central Tournament, fourth in the White Division of the Bogey Hills Invitational, tied for fourth at the Lake Forest Challenge and tied for sixth at the Bulldog Battle.

Rusthoven also had a strong postseason last spring with a medalist performance in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament and a tie for fourth at the Class 4 state tourney that helped make him an All-Metro first-team selection.

After playing football when he first moved to St. Charles County prior to his freshman year and basketball his first three years as a Lion, Rusthoven decided to hang up his sneakers and give golf his undivided attention this year.

“I had an up and down junior season for basketball. I still love basketball. I missed it a lot this year, but I knew after last season that it was probably going to be my last just because I'm committed to play college golf (at Central Michigan),” he said. “After the summer (playing junior golf), I knew I was also going to be really tired, so it would probably just be good to get a break from everything and just focus on school, and that's exactly what I did. I've missed basketball, but I also know that I made the right decision in not playing and focusing on my future, which is golf.”

Rusthoven's offseason was spent playing against some strong competition, including the Advocates Professional Golf Association's player development program and the Underrated Golf Tour, spearheaded by NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

“That's when it really changed for me,” Rusthoven said. “I played well enough to qualify for the Curry Cup, where the top boys and girls went to San Francisco and got to meet Steph and Collin Morikawa and Michelle Wie. It was kind of surreal.”

Rusthoven's final offseason tourney prior to the last two seasons has been the Mack Champ Invitational in Houston. He parlayed a second-place finish last year into a strong junior season for East and he finished third this year with a sizzling three-day score of 2-under par.

“That tournament is just a great tournament for kids of color who are trying to make it through to the junior golf rankings and be publicized a little more, with great competition too, like Tony Finau's nephew (KJ Ofahengaue) and Bobby Bonilla's kid (Roman Solomon),” Rusthoven said. “Both of those families we got really close to. It was sad this year knowing it was my last year.”

Rusthoven was 1-over par after the first day but fired a 1-under 71 in the second round and a 2-under 70 on the final day.

“The first day, it was a downpour of rain and 30 mile-per-hour winds. The 1-over I shot didn't feel like a 1-over, it felt like I shot 65. The second day, I bogeyed my first hole and after that, I had all pars and two birdies. The third day, I started OK with an early bogey and then kind of got on a roll after that and I ended up finishing 3-under par on my last six holes,” he said. “It was just a really good start to the year. Even though I didn't win — and I wanted to — I hit some accolades I hadn't done before like being under par for the tournament and being under par for back-to-back days.”

Rusthoven hopes his strong showing at the Mack Champ will lead to big things for him this year, like a coveted individual state title. But his ultimate goal makes him sound like a consummate teammate and, yes, a little like a coach.

“My goal is to not lose a match and be under par a lot, but I also want my team to be successful as well. We have a great team this year. I think we have a chance to go and get conference, which would be huge,” Rusthoven said. “For me, I want to see my team succeed as much as I want to succeed. I would love to be at state with some of my teammates and just enjoy that for my senior year. That's what I've been looking forward to the most.”

Boys golfers to watch Harper Ackermann, sophomore, CBC Ackermann became an immediate force on the high school golf scene last spring with a strong first season that included an even-par 72 to earn co-medalist honors at the Class 5 District 1 championship, a second-place finish at the Bulldog Battle, a tie for second at the Webster Cup, a tie for sixth at the Bantle Memorial Tournament and a tie for 17th at the Class 5 state tournament, just one stroke short of achieving all-state (top 15) status. Benjamin Berger, senior, Francis Howell Central An All-Metro second-team selection for a second successive season last year, Berger had an another strong campaign that featured a pair of first-place finishes at the GAC South Tournament and the Blue Division of the Bogey Hills Invitational (tie for the top spot). He also finished fourth in the White Division at the Warrenton Invitational, tied for fourth at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament and tied for ninth at the Class 5 state tournament for his second consecutive all-state finish. John Guerra, senior, Chaminade Guerra fired a two-day total of even-par 144 to earn a third-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament last season, the highest finish for any area golfer in the state's largest classification. The All-Metro first-team honoree also garnered a pair of top-10 regular-season outings with a tie for fourth place at the Bantle Memorial Tournament and a tie for sixth at the Bulldog Battle. Augie Johnson, senior, Francis Howell Johnson had a standout season a year ago in which he was the first Vikings boys golfer in at least 15 years to shoot in the 70s or better in every 18-hole tournament. He tied for third at both the Bulldog Battle and Bogey Hills Invitational (Blue Division) and was fourth at the GAC South Tournament. Johnson then tied for seventh at the Class 5 District 2 Tournament and achieved all-state status with a tie for 14th at the Class 5 state tournament. Trigg Lindahl, junior, Hermann Lindahl carded a two-day total of 6-over-par 148 at last season’s Class 2 state tournament to become the first boys golf individual state champion in school history. That round included a 1-under 70 in the opening round. He also fired a 1-under 70 to win the Four Rivers Conference Tournament by seven strokes and then won the St. James Tournament two days later. Lindahl also won all five 9-hole matches he competed in last season.