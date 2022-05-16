Boys golf state preview spotlight: Maplewood-Richmond Heights' Kolar gets final shot at Class 2 crown

Maplewood-Richmond Heights boys golf coach Shane Dixon quickly realized he should probably limit his own playing time against Blue Devils senior standout Kal Kolar.

“We played Normandie (Golf Club) for a practice round last Thursday,” Dixon said. “It was the first time that we actually walked and played together in a while, so I was with him for every shot. I'm like, 'Wow, maybe I need more than 10 strokes a side to beat him.' It was a show. It ended up I was not very good competition.”

Kolar, the reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, will see the top competition Class 2 has to offer Monday and Tuesday as the state tournament commences at Columbia Country Club. He comes into the tourney playing some of the best golf he has played in high school.

“I played good at the district tournament last week, and I played good at my practice round here (Saturday),” Kolar said. “I feel like I'm driving it well, putting it well, hitting my irons well. Basically everything.”

After what he saw while playing and coaching his standout, Dixon can attest to that.

“In the last four years, I have not seen him hit the ball as well as he has the last two weeks. All of his irons, his driver, his chipping. He's even hammering his 3-wood. He's hitting it phenomenally,” Dixon said. “This being his senior year, it's all been really leading up to this. This is the culmination of all of it, so it's a perfect time for it all to be coming together like it is.”

To avoid potentially bad weather Sunday afternoon, Kolar played his practice round Saturday to get a good feel for the Columbia Country Club layout.

“I think it's playing pretty tough, honestly. The greens were super firm when I played, but the course is in amazing condition. The fairways are like carpet, so if you put it in play and you put it on the greens, you can make a lot of putts and a lot of birdies,” Kolar said. “I played there about six years ago, but this is the first time I'm playing it from the real tees. The course is playing pretty firm and fast. It's a tree-lined golf course, so you've got to keep it in play and hit a lot of 3-woods off tees.”

Kolar fired a 1-over-par 70 at last week's Class 2 District 1 tourney at West Plains Country Club to win by 11 strokes. It was his third district title in three tries in high school.

“It was my best round of the year so far,” he said. “It was pretty windy, but I was keeping the ball in the fairway most of the day. I had four birdies and five bogeys, so I made some mistakes, but it was pretty good overall.”

Kolar, who will play golf at Drury University, shot a 74-76—150 to finish fourth in Class 2 as a freshman. After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his sophomore season, Kolar matched that first-year total in reverse with a 76-74—150 in a runner-up effort last year.

“The nice part about state is, unlike every other tournament you play all season, it is a two-day tournament, so if you don't play great the first day, you still have a chance the second day,” he said. “Last year, I was 3 over after two holes in my first round. So hopefully I can start a little better than that this year. Make some pars and make some birdies early on and see how it goes.”

Kolar finished three strokes behind Bowling Green's Brayden Buffington at last year's Class 2 tourney, and he and Buffington will be in the same 8 a.m. tee time group in Monday's opening round in Columbia.

“Brayden is a good player,” Kolar said. “I feel playing with good players you just play better automatically because you see better shots and the tempo of the round is easier to follow.”

Kolar has played against good players his entire high school career at MRH. Despite being the Blue Devils' only golfer at most tournaments, Kolar has been able to get in to play some of the top Class 4 and Class 5 competition around.

“We're thankful that SLUH, the Zumwalts (South and West) and Seckman let us in, so he could play some of the best kids there,” Dixon said. “He played well, but if he had been striking the ball like he is now, it may have been a different outcome on a few of those.”

It seems like just yesterday Kolar was a tiny, fresh-faced freshman on the area golf scene. Now, a growth spurt before his junior year has helped him stand tall with other area elite golfers and he hopes to go out on top this week.

“It'd be nice to go out with a win, but we'll see how it goes,” he said. “Obviously, it's the last one, so you want to give it your all.”

No matter how it goes, Dixon just wants to see Kolar enjoy himself on his last go-around.

“The last words I said to him before districts started were, 'Have fun. This is your last one. Win, lose or draw, you have to have fun,' ” Dixon said. “We both want the win and we both think he has a good chance of winning, but it's got to be fun. There's no reason to go through two days of misery. There's got to be smiles and there's got to be laughs.”