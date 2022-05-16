Boys golf state preview spotlight: Webster Groves takes aim at Class 4 team title

The Webster Groves boys golf team has a bit of title envy when it comes to one of their buddies.

“Matt Enright is a good friend of theirs and he's got a championship,” Statesmen coach Cary Morrison said. “They're feeling a little bit of that heat and they want to join the party.”

Enright and the Webster boys basketball team brought home the Class 5 championship in March, and now the Statesmen golfers are hoping to do the same over the next couple days.

Webster will be one of eight teams vying for the Class 4 title at the two-day state tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

The Statesmen led after the opening round of the Class 4 tournament last season but ended up finishing third behind fellow area teams De Smet and Vianney.

“The two days makes a difference,” Morrison said. “We've been traditionally really good the last few years in one-day events and this is a two-dayer and that's what happened last year. De Smet really did play well, but we did not (on the second day) and that's what caused us to fall behind.”

The eight teams playing for a chance at the Class 4 title also includes area teams Lutheran South, Summit and Westminster, but it does not include De Smet and Vianney, which both moved up to Class 5.

“We know Westminster, they were in our district,” Morrison said. “They played well and we didn't get them by a lot.”

All eight squads at the Class 4 tourney advanced with just four golfers, as all of the fifth scores did not come inside the top 12 individuals. So, it will be an even playing field in mid-Missouri.

“Honestly, I think that helps us because my four are good,” Morrison said. “And I know everybody can say that about theirs, but we didn't rely on our fifth-man score all season because it was a sophomore who'd never done it.”

Three of Webster's four state golfers — seniors Max Boland, Dane Houseman and Dean Schwager — were on last year's third-place team. Standout Will Ireland has since graduated from that team, and senior Ben Allison is the other Statesmen player on this year's state squad.

“There's a different flavor. We left a lot on the table here last year. We're missing Will, but we've still got four very capable golfers and it's exciting to see them not quite so celebratory at the moment,” Morrison said. “Max Boland's last nine rounds of golf have been even par or better, so he's doing the things that you have to do to play well, and the other guys are seeing that and they're close. But, we've yet to have a round of golf where they're all playing well on the same day. So, that's kind of their challenge to each other.”

Webster shot a team score of 312 at its district tourney last Monday, the lowest district score of any Class 4 team. So the Statesmen come in on a roll, but do they have an even higher gear for state?

“I think we've got a gear, and it's not really a gear that they do things differently. It's just we're gonna have to play a little smarter,” Morrison said. “We had our conference tournament that got rained out that was (made up on) Wednesday of last week and it was a good day to practice stuff. And they'd hit their driver into the trouble and I'm like, 'OK, we're not there yet.' So, if we can just play intelligently, I think we've got a real good chance.”

With a quartet of seniors on this year's state team, Morrison hopes their level of experience and maturity will pay off this week.

“They've been out of school since May 6, but I told them, 'You guys didn't get good with practice and just with me. You've done good on your own time. If you want to go practice at 9:00 in the morning after breakfast before it gets to be 95 degrees, you don't have to wait for me,' ” he said. “And I know they're gonna do it because they've been getting together before school, even when school was in session, going up to one of the clubs and doing some putting, and then also getting together at night. So, they're diligently taking care of their game.”