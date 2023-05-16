Trey Rusthoven is a positive person by nature, but even he still had a hard time hiding his disappointment Tuesday night.

The Fort Zumwalt East senior went into the final round of the Missouri Class 4 boys golf state tournament tied for the lead after an opening-round 1-under-par 69 on Monday at Sedalia Country Club.

But it slipped away on the front nine Tuesday and he wasn't able to recover, posting a second-day score of 4-over 74 and a two-day total of 3-over 143 to finish in third place, three strokes behind his first-round co-leader, Rolla junior Jonathan Jordan.

“I was happy for Jonathan. We've been close at state for the past two years. It just went his way today and that's how it works,” Rusthoven said. “It was hard, especially because this was my last high school round ever, so obviously I wanted to come in and shoot low. That's how golf works. I'm not gonna go low every time I play. I've accepted that. I know what I've got to work on now.”

Rusthoven started the final round with a birdie, but that would be the highlight of the front nine, as bogeys on Nos. 3, 4, 6 and 7 preceded a double-bogey on the 9th hole that left the Central Michigan recruit with a 5-over 40, his highest nine-hole total of the state tourney by five strokes.

“I birdied the first hole and I had a lot of confidence, but then I had some errant tee shots the rest of the front nine pretty big-time,” he said. “I was playing out of the rough a lot more than I was (Monday) and that rough at Sedalia was long and not fun to play out of. They had a lot of rain that came in (overnight), so the course played completely different.”

Rusthoven also bogeyed Nos. 10 and 13 on the back nine, but did get birdies on three of his last seven holes, including the final one of his standout high school career on No. 18.

“I was pretty frustrated after going out that front nine 5-over and even though I was 1-under (on the back nine), it was still a grind,” he said. “Once Jonathan went birdie, birdie, birdie on 10, 11 and 12, he kind of flipped the switch and I didn't.”

Parkway West sophomore Savyasaachi Kandula also had a strong first round Monday with an even-par 70 to come in one shot off the pace in Class 4, but fell back a bit Tuesday with a 6-over 76 to finish at 146 in a tie for fifth place.

“It was a little bit disappointing, to say the least, but I'm proud of myself for the way I kept it together because I really could not hit a shot,” he said. “I wasn't hitting it great (Monday), but I was hitting it so much worse (Tuesday). I couldn't hit it well off the tee, I couldn't hit irons well, I couldn't putt. But I was able to hang in there and post a somewhat decent score and get a somewhat decent finish.”

Like final-round foursome mate Rusthoven in the final round, Kandula's undoing was the front nine in which he registered five straight bogeys on Holes 3-7.

“It was not so much tough, but I think we did not play good golf as a group in general apart from (Capital City's Marshall) Meredith, who played really solid through eight or nine holes,” Kandula said. “The rest of us just were missing, were in the wrong spots and did not hit many fairways. It was kind of just ugly golf in the front nine for everybody.”

Two other area players finished as all-staters (top 15) in Class 4, as MICDS sophomore Ben Gelven carded a 72-77-149 to finish tied for ninth place and Summit senior Jacob Schreiner came in right behind him with a 73-77-150, good for a five-way tie for 12th.

Schreiner also helped the Falcons pick up the only area team trophy in Class 4 with a third-place finish of 313-304-617, just six shots off the pace.

The trophy was the first piece of hardware the Summit boys golf team has ever earned.

“This is my 16th year and it's the first time getting on the medal stand to see what that's like. Being a three-sport coach (football and boys basketball), to get my first one was fantastic today,” Falcons coach Sam Haug said. “It was exciting to watch the leaderboard. Pembroke Hill had kind of solidified themselves that they were gonna be in that top position, but we kept bouncing between two and three and four as the day went on. It was a tight race and it was fun.”

Schreiner was among all four Falcons shooting in the 70s in the final round, including junior Yash Rao (74), senior Gavin Greenwalt (76) and junior Trey Moser (77).

“One of our juniors (Moser) had never broke 80 before yesterday and he shot 79-77 his last two days,” Haug said. “And to see a kid like Jacob Schreiner, who was a three-time state qualifier, actually get into the medal stand and to take 12th place overall, it's awesome for him.”

Ladue (633) finished fifth in Class 4, followed by Parkway West (640) and Fort Zumwalt South (664).

St. Charles West senior Ian Hollander was one of just four players to finish at or below par with an even-par 72 in the final round of the Class 3 tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

“It went a lot better than yesterday,” said Hollander, who will play at Eastern Illinois. “I started off with a bogey on Hole 2 and then kind of steadied the ship for the rest of the front nine. I ended it with a birdie on Hole 9 and I'd say that kind of kickstarted my back nine, which in my opinion is the harder nine, and I shot minus-1 on the back nine with two birdies and just one bogey.”

Hollander carded a 77 in Monday's first round to finish with a two-day total of 5-over 149 to earn him a tie for fifth place, his third all-state finish in as many tries and second top-10 showing.

“It means a lot that slowly over the three years at state my scores just progressively got better. Maybe not the placements because last year was tougher because we had really good conditions,” he said. “This year, we had to fight the conditions the first day and the muddiness and the super wet fairways today. To shoot even-par in that is amazing and to finish in fifth place is also amazing.”

At the Class 2 tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Hermann junior Trigg Lindahl was also set up nicely to defend his Class 2 championship after a 2-under 70 in the opening round left him just two shots off the lead.

But after briefly tying for the lead early in Tuesday's final round, Lindahl posted a 7-over 79 to finish with a two-day total of 5-over 149, which placed him fourth, seven strokes behind champion Peyton Smith of Summit Christian.

“Pretty weak mental game,” he said. “I kind of fell in and out of it a lot and just gave it away easily. It was a little embarrassing.”

Lindahl started with a birdie and five successive pars on Tuesday, but he then carded three straight bogeys to end the front nine.

“I three-putted both seven and eight,” he said. “I felt like I putted well, but nothing dropped. I missed so many 20-footers and then I put a ball in the water on 9.”

Four consecutive pars began Lindahl's back nine, but a bogey on No. 14 started a tough run to end his day with matching double bogeys on Nos. 15 and 18.

“I just kind of tried to reset on 10 and nothing really worked and then I three-putted 14,” he said. “By that time, I kind of decided mentally that second place and 16th place were basically the same to me and I gave up, honestly. I put the ball in the water on a par-three 15 and double-bogeyed the last hole because I had a few tears in my eyes.”

Lutheran St. Charles sophomore Owen Tormala shook off a tough opening-round 87 to finish 15 strokes better Tuesday and work his way into a Class 2 all-state position with a two-day total of 159 for a tie for 12th place, 12 spots higher than he finished Monday.

In the Class 2 team race, Lutheran St. Charles (693) finished fifth, Hermann (718) was sixth and St. Pius X (775) came in eighth.