Boys golf state tournament roundup: Hermann's Lindahl one round from history; Friedel does it all for Fort Zumwalt South

Hermann High sophomore golfer Trigg Lindahl woke up Monday feeling just fine before the first round of the Class 2 boys golf state tournament.

“I was ready to go,” Lindahl said.

Lindahl showed that in a big way by shooting an impressive 1-under-par 70 to take the individual lead in the opening round at Columbia Country Club.

He holds a five-shot advantage over Barstow sophomore Tyler McNeive heading into the final round of the two-day, 36-hole affair Tuesday.

Lindahl qualified for state despite shooting a 10-over 82, his highest score of the season, during the Class 2 District 2 tournament May 9 at Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal. But it was good enough for third place and a berth in the 71-player state tournament field.

He breathed a sigh of relief after that round.

The long hitter went out and turned heads with an impressive 18-hole effort Monday in Columbia. He began his day with the first of three birdies and immediately sailed to the top of the leaderboard.

“Around the greens, it was about the best I’ve seen him all year,” Hermann golf coach Jake Witthaus said. “Chipping, putting, he was phenomenal.”

Lindahl used that finesse to blow past the rest of the field.

“My tee to green was not ideal,” Lindahl said. “But the short game was really there and that’s what I’ve been working on for the past month. It’s finally really starting to show, which is exciting.”

Lindahl has had a standout season. He carded a 1-under 70 to win the Four Rivers Conference Tournament by seven strokes at Meramec Lakes Golf Couse on April 25. Two days later, he captured medalists honors in the St. James Tournament with a 3-over 75 at St. James Golf Course.

“I wanted to shoot even lower, but 70 is OK,” Lindahl said.

Lindahl finished fifth at state last year and carded an 83 in the opening round before chopping 10 strokes off that score over the final day.

“We didn’t discuss last year,” Witthaus said. “The plan was to hit fairways, hit greens and give your yourself a chance. He did that for the most part.”

Witthaus said Lindhal could become the first individual state champion in program history should he nail down the crown. Hermann won the Class 2 state team championship in 2017 behind Ross Henson, who finished third individually.

Lindahl learned the game from his father Doug, who spent time on the Gateway and Q-School tours. Doug serves as Trigg’s swing coach.

Maplewood-Richmond Heights senior Kal Kolar is tied for fourth with a 7-over 78. Kolar finished second at state last season and was selected as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys golfer of the year.

Friedel pulls double duty

Fort Zumwalt South senior Joey Friedel had a busy Monday.

First, he carded a 2-over 74 to sit one shot off the lead in the Class 4 boys golf state tournament at Meadow Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

Then after the strong 18 holes, Friedel headed back to Zumwalt South to play in the Class 6 District 4 baseball tournament. He reached base three times to help the Bulldogs to a 3-2 win over Liberty in the quarterfinal contest.

Friedel made the 90-minute trip back to his hotel in Columbia after the baseball contest to prepare for the biggest round of his golfing career.

“I’m a little tired,” said Friedel, who recorded three birdies Monday. “But I’m used to it.”

Friedel also did the golf-baseball doubleheader after grabbing medalist honors in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Tournament on May 3.

Friedel, whose father Bill coaches the baseball team, felt his baseball teammates needed him in the elimination contest.

“I just thought, for my mental state, it would be best to go play in the baseball game,” Friedel said. “If I stayed (in Columbia), I’d be worrying about the baseball game, what happened and all that stuff. I’ve played with these guys for a long time and I just felt like I had to be there.”

Joey Friedel, who will play golf at Missouri S&T in Rolla, finished in a tie for 25th at state last season. He remains confident going into Tuesday’s final round despite the hectic 24-hour stretch Monday.

“I will just be trying to do what I did today, be aggressive when I can,” Friedel said. “And try not to do anything stupid.”

Senior Aiden Asby of Bolivar tops the field with a 1-over 73.

Rolla leads the battle for the team title with a four-player score of 321. Lutheran South is second (325), followed by Westminster (328).

