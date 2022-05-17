Boys golf state tournament roundup: Lindahl stays steady late, becomes Hermann's first individual state champion

Trigg Lindahl broke down over the first 11 holes Tuesday.

Despite carrying a five-shot lead into the second day of the Class 2 boys golf state tournament at Columbia Country Club, the Hermann High sophomore let his emotions get the best of him. He stood at 5-over-par 41 through the front nine with three bogeys and one double bogey. Then Lindahl double bogeyed No. 11.

But as he worked through the frustration, he didn’t let his emotions break him. Halfway home to history — thanks to a 1-under 70 in Monday’s opening round — Lindahl wasn’t triggered by the pressure.

He welcomed it.

Lindahl regrouped on No. 12, trusted his shot, his game and himself. He parred the final seven holes of the two-day, 36-hole tournament to win the Class 2 individual title at 6-over-par 148. Lindahl became the first boys golf individual state champion in Hermann High history. Hermann won the Class 2 team title in 2017.

“I scrambled for bogeys at some point,” Lindahl said. “It was a really rough (start), but I got out of it.”

Lindahl finished ahead of Bowling Green's Brayden Buffington and Barstow's Tyler McNeive, who tied for runner-up honors after shooting 10-over 152. Buffington won the Class 2 individual title last season.

Maplewood-Richmond Heights senior Kal Kolar, the 2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro golfer of the year, finished fifth at 13-over 155. A Drury signee, Kolar shot 5-over 77 in the second round.

Kolar finished his high school career with three all-state finishes in three tries, a runner-up showing last season and a fourth-place effort in 2019.

"We've had some phenomenal golfers come through Hermann," Hermann coach Jake Witthaus said. "For Trigg to have that title and to do it as a sophomore says a lot about him as an individual."

Lindahl had a five-shot advantage over McNeive entering Tuesday's final round. But after a superb showing on the greens Monday, Lindahl’s short game was off-kilter.

“It was actually about hole No. 12 where I finally hit a solid chip, and I had a good putt and saved par and was able to get out of that funk that I was in,” Lindahl said. “But definitely the short game was a little worse (Tuesday), but that’s what saved me (Monday). But I hit the ball equally as terribly.”

Now that the words “state champion” will forever accompany his name, Lindahl finally can exhale.

“I finally get to relax now,” he said. “It was a lot of stress, a lot expectations, as well as going off the first tee and playing in that three-best shooter group. It was a lot of pressure.”

Lindahl plans to use this week’s experience as a tool for his final two high school golf seasons.

“First of all, I know I can do it now,” he said. “So it should be easier to get that mindset going. Second of all, I have dealt with that stress now, so I know what that feels like and I know how to maintain it better.

California won the Class 2 team title with a combined score of 671. Barstow placed second at 682, followed by Greenwood (719). Lutheran St. Charles placed fifth at 735.

Class 3

Ian Hollander earned all-state honors for the second time in his St. Charles West High career Tuesday.

The junior tied for 12th after carding a 7-over 77 on the final day of the Class 3 state tournament at Sedalia Country Club. Hollander finished the two-day tournament with an 11-over-par 151.

Hollander had a strong opening round Monday with four birdies, including on No. 18 to wrap up his day. However, he struggled on the greens Tuesday with four bogeys and a pair of double bogeys, including on Nos. 5 and 15.

“I saw some maturing in him that we’ve all been seeing this whole season,” St. Charles West coach Ben Meyer said. “He’s had a lot of struggles and a lot of growing pains, and it was really good to see that all of those struggles that he’s had this season, he’s been able to take those experiences and really harness his emotions and still fight through some challenges.”

“Those are very solid scores that he shot over the past two days. But when you dig in to the Xs and Os of what happened over those two days, I’m really proud of how he held it together and was able to come through.”

As a sophomore last season, Hollander tied for 10th at state after turning in a two-day score of 159. Hollander dipped into that experience to help dig out of rough start Tuesday.

And his calm demeanor helped pay dividends on the No. 18 — the final hole of the day that proved anything but easy.

First, Hollander’s tee shot bounced off a tree 50 yards away from him, then kicked left near the tee box on No. 17. Some 300-400 yards away from the green, Hollander used a hybrid and a pitching wedge to get onto the green with a shot at birdie.

He drained it — his first birdie of the day and the final shot of his junior season.

As Hollander retrieved his ball, he shared a laugh with his coach.

The shot he searched for all day arrived in the most fitting of ways.

“We were just like, ‘All right, there we go!’ ” the coach recalled. “It was just that kind of day.”

Logan Cox of Hallsville won the individual Class 3 title with a 4-over 144.

Tolton rolled to the team title with a score of 587, followed by St. Joseph LeBlond (601) and Dexter (635).

