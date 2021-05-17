Boys golf state tournament roundup; Schwager comes up big for Webster Groves; Kolar in position to claim crown

Dean Schwager could not offer a logical explanation.
The Webster Groves High junior golfer never saw it coming either.
“A total surprise,” he said.
Schwager fired a career-best even-par 72 to forge into a tie for second place Monday after the first round of the Class 4 boys golf state championships at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin.
His surprise performance helped put the Statesmen in the lead for the team title with a four-player score of 305 — three shots ahead of Glendale (308). De Smet and Vianney are tied for third (314).
Schwager stepped up to beat his career-best score by four strokes.
“That’s the fun part of this game — anyone can do anything on a given day,” Webster Groves coach Cary Morrison said. “This was definitely his day.”
Schwager spent most of the regular season bouncing between the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in the Statesmen's starting lineup. His average 18-hole score hovered around 80.
But he came through with a breakout performance under the brightest of lights.
“I have to be honest, I didn’t expect this,” Schwager said. “But putts were falling, I was hitting good shots.”
Schwager said he would have been pleased with a score in the upper 70s entering the tournament.
Now, he sits one shot behind leader Max Bowman of Glendale heading into Tuesday's final round of the two-day, 36-hole affair.
Schwager recorded two birdies on the front nine and sat at 1 under at the turn. He doubled bogeyed the par-3 14th hole but bounced back with a birdie on No. 16 to finish in style.
The Statesmen are competing in the state tournament as a team for the first time since 1957. Thanks to Schwager’s surprising performance, they are on the verge of history.
“We have to make sure the focus is on every single shot,” Morrison said.
Junior Max Boland carded a 74 to give Webster Groves two players in the top four. Senior Will Ireland, who finished in a tie for medalist honors at the district tournament, finished with a 79. Junior Dane Houseman rounded out the lineup with an 81.
Junior Blake Skornia paced De Smet with a 75 and sits in a three-way tie for eighth place along with Washington senior Brennan Strubberg.
Cole Wiese led the Vianney attack with a 74.
KOLAR KNOCKING ON DOOR IN CLASS 2
Maplewood-Richmond Heights junior Kal Kolar fired a 4-over-par 76 to sit in third place, two shots off the lead, in the Class 2 tournament at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club.
Kolar, who finished fourth in the state as a freshman, recorded five birdies. He overcame a slow start which saw him sit at 3 over after just two holes.
Maplewood-Richmond Heights coach Shane Dixon said he feels Kolar is in a perfect spot heading into the final 18 holes.
“There’s something to be said about chasing instead of leading,” Dixon said. “When you’re leading, you play a lot more defensive. Being one or two back, you play a little more free, a little more aggressive.”
Kolar stuck a 9-iron shot from 176 yards to within inches of the pin on the way to a birdie No. 17.
WESTMINSTER SECOND IN CLASS 3
St. Charles West sophomore Ian Hollander leads area players in the Class 3 tournament at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington.
Hollander fired a 6-over-par 78 and stands in a tie for fourth place, seven shots behind leader Christian Rischer of Tolton.
Westminster is in second place in the team standing with 338, 24 shots behind St. Joseph LeBlond. Jack Wooldridge and Luke Burkey each fired 84 for the Wildcats.