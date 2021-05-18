Boys state golf tournament roundup: De Smet rallies to claim fifth state title, Maplewood's Kolar grab second

Dan Likos set the plan in motion over dinner Monday night.

The De Smet golf coach told his players even though they were in third place in the Class 4 boys golf state championships, they still were in a great position to grab the team crown.

“I said you guys have nothing to lose, nobody’s watching us,” Likos said. “Just go out play your game and we should be OK."

The Spartans were better than OK.

They were super impressive in rallying to capture the state title Tuesday to wrap up the two-day, 36-hole affair at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin.

De Smet claimed its fifth overall state championship but first since 2003.

The Spartans entered the final 18 holes in third place — nine shots behind opening round leader Webster Groves and six behind Glendale.

De Smet shaved 18 strokes off its opening day total to finish with a two-day score of 610 — 14 shots ahead of Metro Catholic Conference rival Vianney (624). Webster Groves finished third (627).

“We just did the best we could — it turned out to be enough,” Likos said.