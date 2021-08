Capped off an outstanding season with a 69 to tie for medalist honors at the Class 1A Okawville Regional and a 12th-place showing at the season-ending Class 1A Ziegler-Royalton Sectional. His regular season was full of top-five finishes, as he tied for second at the inaugural Crusader Invitational, tied for third at the Panther Classic, came in fourth at both the Dick Gerber and Mascoutah invitationals and tied for fifth at the Alton Tee-Off Classic.