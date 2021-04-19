CBC's Muth wins playoff over Marquette's Mazzola for Webster Cup medalist honors; SLUH gets team title

EUREKA — Andrew Muth had never been so nervous about such a short putt.
The CBC senior sank a two-foot putt for par on the first playoff hole against Marquette senior Blake Mazzola to win the Webster Cup boys golf tournament medalist title Monday afternoon at Crescent Farms Golf Club.
“For a two-foot putt, usually you're not nervous. But tapping that one, I was shaking for sure. It was a routine two-footer, but not so routine,” Muth said. “It felt pretty good looking up and seeing my teammates and coach cheer me on. Everyone supporting me there was pretty cool.”
Muth's gimme putt for par came after his tee shot left him with somewhat of a bad lie.
“I was in a divot on the right side of the rough and I played it a little differently with a little low runner up and I just chunked it a little bit, but thankfully I got up and down,” said Muth, who also plays soccer for the Cadets.
Mazzola was on the other end of a playoff when the Webster Cup was last contested in 2019 before last year's season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mazzola and Muth's current CBC teammate, junior Ian Blome, emerged from a playoff field of four to last four playoff holes before Mazzola came away with the win in 2019, giving him a sense of deja vu heading to hole No. 1 Monday.
“I just remember that walk up to the first tee,” Mazzola said.
Muth and Mazzola each shot even-par 72 in regulation to reach Monday's playoff.
Muth recorded three pars and 13 birdies to go with a bogey and a double bogey.
“I really only had one bad hole, where I four-putted the green, which shouldn't have happened. Other than that, I was playing pretty simple,” he said. “I was just hitting fairways and greens. Making my putts, got up-and-down a couple times, stayed out of trouble and that was pretty much it.
Mazzola was 1 under on the front and 1 over on the back for his 72.
“I started on the front, which is obviously easier. On the back, I was just happy to shoot something in the 30s,” he said. “It was kind of a boring round today. It was slow, just hitting greens, not really getting in too much trouble.”
De Smet's Blake Skornia shot a 73, which was good for third place.
SLUH senior Grant Sussman also shot a 73 and finished fourth individually on a scorecard playoff. But Sussman was one of four Junior Billikens to shoot in the 70s, as SLUH compiled a score of 301 to win the team title.
“We won last week at WingHaven (in the Bulldog Battle), but we're still out here trying to play with a chip on our shoulder,” Sussman said. “We're playing well right now and I think all of us were happy with our performances today, but we don't want to get big heads about how we're playing.”
Junior Louis Cornett (75), senior Joey Perotti (76) and junior Thomas Ziegler (77) were the other SLUH golfers to shoot in the 70s, while junior Sam Orlando just missed out with an 81.
“It is definitely nice to know that even if I don't play well out there, there will still be four good scores from the other four guys that are playing,” Sussman said. “So, it's definitely relaxing when you go out there knowing that you don't have to shoot even or under-par in order to give your team a chance to win.”
On the strength of Muth's win and Blome's 75, CBC finished at 307 to take home the second-place trophy.
“They're coming together as a team with Andrew being the only senior, so he is our leader this year. Today was a great example,” Cadets coach Mike McCormack said. “I'm happy for Andrew. He was excited to go out (for the playoff). Probably the first one on the tee ready to go.”
Marquette won the last Webster Cup in 2019 with a 311. The Mustangs were actually two strokes better Monday with a 309 but finished third this time around, one shot better than De Smet (310), which claimed the final team trophy for fourth place.
“I'm really proud of this group,” Marquette coach Eric Schweain said. “We have two really strong senior players that played well (Mazzola and Linenbroker) and then we have some underclassmen kind of seeing how it's done. This will help them down the stretch run.”
Mazzola and Muth both indicated they had been struggling a bit prior to Monday, so they both hope to use their strong performance on the big stage as a springboard for the final four weeks of the season with district tournaments (May 10) and state (May 17-18) rapidly approaching.
“The season so far was pretty bad for me, but I just always pictured having a chance to win again,” Mazzola said. “The confidence is there now. Off the tee I'm struggling, but everything else is perfect.”
Muth said: “This feels good, especially knowing that I haven't been playing well the last couple weeks. So turning that around and putting up a good, respectable score today felt great. I definitely started trusting my swing today, started hitting shots I wouldn't normally go for. That's hopefully making a turn for the better for the future this season.”