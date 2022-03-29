Chaminade begins state title defense with repeat win at Bantle tournament; three individuals claim co-medalist spot

WELDON SPRING — John Guerra was happy to have most of the band back together.

Chaminade won the Class 5 boys golf championship last spring and returned 80 percent of that squad this season. Guerra and the Red Devils used that to their advantage Tuesday, compiling a team score of 309 to win the Greg Bantle Memorial Tournament team title for the second consecutive year at Missouri Bluffs Golf Club.

“Last season was special and getting back out here playing team golf is always fun,” said Guerra, who shot a 5-over-par 76 to finish in a tie for fourth place, one shot off the lead. “We miss Cooper (Benedict), but we have some people that can fill that spot.”

Senior Ryan Walsh, juniors Guerra and Clayton Becher and sophomore Bubba Chapman are back for a run at defending the Red Devils' state title and sophomore Grant Schneider filled the No. 5 spot nicely Tuesday.

“They want me to watch and encourage, but I don't mess with them too much,” Chaminade coach Jack Wilson said. “Considering the conditions and being the first time out in a tournament for a year, we're all happy with it. I know that we're all gonna get better as the weather warms up and we get more practices and swings, so it was a good test early in the season.”

Walsh finished in a three-way tie for the top spot with Priory sophomore Luke McLaughlin and Vianney senior Jon Huber, all at 4-over 75.

Walsh began his day on the Missouri Bluffs back nine with one of the earlier tee times that brought with it cold and windy conditions. He fired a 1-over 37 on his first nine holes before finishing with a 3-over 38 on his second nine.

“The wind was blowing very hard out there and just keeping the ball in front of me was very important today. I think I did a great job of that,” Walsh said. “The last hole I finally took my jacket off, but the first five to six holes were very cold and very windy. I played those even-par, which was very big.”

Walsh said his iron play was the most consistent part of his game Tuesday, while his putting sometimes left something to be desired.

“I wasn't hitting it too close to the pin, but I was hitting a lot of greens and giving myself a lot of chances to make some pars,” he said. “I'd say my chipping was also pretty good. I didn't have to do much of it, but when I had to, it was solid. I definitely left some putts out there, missed a couple short ones, but I can't complain as I had some really good two-putts.”

Playing out of the Rebels' No. 4 spot, McLaughlin also started on the back nine and carried an even-par 36 into the turn. He was still even through 14 holes before his final four holes didn't go his way and he finished at 4-over.

“I just tried to play steady in the tough conditions,” he said. “I hit a lot of greens and a lot of fairways, so that helped me play steady.”

McLaughlin said the good showing will be a good confidence booster for his sophomore campaign.

“I just need to keep playing good, steady golf,” he said. “I can play with these guys.”

Huber had a strong front nine with two bogeys and a birdie for a 1-over 36 and he carded a 3-over 39 on the back nine.

“He played really well,” Vianney coach Bob Meyer said. “He's a senior this year and he's playing some of his best golf that he's played in his four years. He did very well at state last year and he's carrying that over to this year.”

Meyer said Huber once again excelled in driving the ball with authority off the tee.

“He hits the ball so far off the tee,” Meyer said. “He hits it as far and as high as anybody on the Tour. He hits it 320 (yards) or further and all his shots he hits real high. He's a tall kid, about 6-5 or 6-6, and he's just got the build for it.”

Behind McLaughlin's effort, Priory shot a 316 to finish in second place, seven shots behind Chaminade.

“This tournament is awesome. We came here because of the quality of the competition and it didn't disappoint today,” Ravens coach Jake Parent said. “Our seniors (Nick Seifried and Matthew Politte) have a lot of experience and they didn't have great days by their standards, but they fought hard with the conditions and put us in position to take second. And then Luke has always been long off the tee, but he increased that length and more importantly he's gotten more accurate with his irons and that really helped today.”

Marquette amassed a team score of 321 to edge CBC by one stroke for third place.

“It was a great tournament field and, for our kids to come out and compete at the level they did, I'm just really proud of them,” Mustangs coach Eric Schweain said. “We lost some great players from last year and we're coming right off spring break, so we did some competitive rounds before and then we did a pretty competitive round yesterday just to qualify for today, so there's some other guys that are hungry trying to get into this group.”