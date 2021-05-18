Chaminade completes conquest of Class 5 team championship

SEDALIA — There is no doubt Cooper Benedict will never lose the dates May 16-18, 2021, from his memory bank.

Benedict graduated Sunday from Chaminade and paired that up with two solid days in the Class 5 boys golf state tournament as the Red Devils followed their strong opening round Monday with another solid day Tuesday in capturing the team championship at Sedalia Country Club.

“I'll never forget these three days,” said Benedict, the only senior among Chaminade's five-player lineup at state. “Some of the best days of my life. And this is an amazing way to cap it off.”

Chaminade earned its fifth state title and first since the 2004 team won the last of longtime coach Jim Prag's four championships.

“We set our sights on this,” said Red Devils coach Jack Wilson, who started coaching in the program under Prag. “We knew we were going to be pretty good. We changed a little personnel, but we still pushed it through.”

The title broke a string of four consecutive top-three finishes without a title after Chaminade finished third in both 2016 and 2017 and second in both 2018 and 2019, the last of which came by just two strokes.