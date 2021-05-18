Chaminade completes conquest of Class 5 team championship

SEDALIA — There is no doubt Cooper Benedict will never lose the dates May 16-18, 2021, from his memory bank.
Benedict graduated Sunday from Chaminade and paired that up with two solid days in the Class 5 boys golf state tournament as the Red Devils followed their strong opening round Monday with another solid day Tuesday in capturing the team championship at Sedalia Country Club.
“I'll never forget these three days,” said Benedict, the only senior among Chaminade's five-player lineup at state. “Some of the best days of my life. And this is an amazing way to cap it off.”
Chaminade earned its fifth state title and first since the 2004 team won the last of longtime coach Jim Prag's four championships.
“We set our sights on this,” said Red Devils coach Jack Wilson, who started coaching in the program under Prag. “We knew we were going to be pretty good. We changed a little personnel, but we still pushed it through.”
The title broke a string of four consecutive top-three finishes without a title after Chaminade finished third in both 2016 and 2017 and second in both 2018 and 2019, the last of which came by just two strokes.
“It feels very special knowing my brothers (Drew and Zach) before me came so close and then freshman year to be right there,” junior Ryan Walsh said. “To be back my junior year and finally win it is great. We had a great group of guys this year and we put together two solid days to come out on top.”
After an opening-day round of 12-over-par 292, the Red Devils compiled a score of 298 on Tuesday to finish with a two-day total of 590, which was 10 strokes better than runner-up Staley.
“Coming out here as a team and getting it done is so awesome,” Benedict said. “The amount of compliments from people, there has been so much support from people. Chaminade has been so great about that. Everyone really has been invested in our team. Even though it's golf, everyone loves it.”
Walsh and sophomore John Guerra finished in a tie for 16th with a total of 146 and freshman Bubba Chapman was right behind them at 147 to tie for 21st.
“It feels good, but I feel like there's definitely more work to be put in,” Chapman said. “I feel like I didn't play as well as I wanted to this week, but it was enough to get the job done for the team.”
Benedict shaved a stroke off his opening-round score to finish in a tie for 32nd at 151, while sophomore Clayton Becher had his score be the one that was cut from the Chaminade team total each day, but he still shot a respectable 158.
“Even though my score didn't count either of the days, it still felt good,” Becher said.
The fact Chaminade won a state title without having a single individual place in an all-state spot (top 15) speaks to its depth.
“All-state is cool to get, but we wanted that state title more,” Guerra said. “We didn't really care about that all-state, so to get that is a really good feeling.”
With just one senior departing from the state quintet and a stable of strong prospects waiting in the wings, Chaminade most likely will still be around to make some noise for the foreseeable future.
“The five guys that represent us don't get here by themselves. It takes a village, as they say,” Wilson said. “We push that day after day after day in practices, matches and tournaments that, yes, you're playing an individual sport, but you're playing it from a team aspect now. We have these four and then we have a number of younger guys, particularly freshmen, that are salivating and ready to step in and take that spot.”
On the backs of solid seasons from the senior duo of Blake Mazzola and Tyler Linenbroker, the other St. Louis-area squad to play as a team at state, Marquette, finished in a tie for fifth at 613, 23 strokes in back of Chaminade.
“Those two seniors have been going back and forth winning events. Blake was conference player of the year and then Tyler won districts,” Mustangs coach Eric Schweain said. “They helped us with our younger guys in getting to this level and competing. We weren't quite at the level those top four teams were, but we were close.”