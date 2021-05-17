Chaminade takes command of team race in Class 5 boys golf state tournament

The only other area team in the seven-team Class 5 mix is Marquette, which sits in fifth place at 310, but the Mustangs are smack dab in the middle of an eight-stroke difference separating second and seventh.

“It was just grinding it out through the elements. I'm proud of them the way they grinded through it,” Marquette coach Eric Schweain said. “Chaminade had a great day. They have solid players. It was fun to watch. But we're in the mix. It's the beauty of having a two-day tournament. So we'll go home and rest up and be ready to get out here again.”

Helping Chaminade's cause is it is one of two teams that qualified all five golfers to state (seventh-place Joplin is the other), so the Red Devils have a safeguard in place against a potentially high score from one of its golfers.

“It definitely helps, but at the same time I think everyone's got the mindset that my score's going to count, so I've got to grind it out and stay in it because, at the end of the day, this is a team event,” Walsh said.

Sophomore John Guerra led the way Monday with a 1-over 71 with freshman Bubba Chapman and Walsh right behind him at 72 and 73, respectively. Senior Cooper Benedict carded a 76 and sophomore Clayton Becher rounded things out with a 77.