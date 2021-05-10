Chaminade title hopes get boost when all five players make state cut

“We just came into it with the mindset this was an individual tournament and you've got to get top 18,” Walsh said. “It's just kind of playing for ourselves, which kind of gets the nerves going a little more because it's all on you. But I think we stayed pretty calm. We knew that we deserved to be top 18, and at the end that's how it turned out.”

Senior Cooper Benedict had the 75 on Monday, while sophomore John Guerra and freshman Bubba Chapman carded the 77s. The 78 by Becher, a sophomore, put a cap on a strong day for the Red Devils.

“I knew my five guys were fully capable of doing that, and their scores today were actually surprisingly high for us,” Chaminade coach Jack Wilson said. “They were high for everybody. I would have thought for sure 75 or 74 would be the cut, but the course played long and tough.”

Chaminade was the only team in the super tough District 1 tournament that squeezed all five golfers on to the state tee sheet and was only one of seven teams in the state that will vie for a Class 5 title next week. Joplin also advanced five golfers, while Marquette, Hickman, Helias, Lee's Summit West and Staley each got four on to state.