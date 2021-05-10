Chaminade title hopes get boost when all five players make state cut

Ryan Walsh was sweating things out Monday in the Class 5 District 1 boys golf tournament at Forest Park Golf Course.
Not for himself. The Chaminade junior was safe and secure knowing his 3-over-par 73 was good enough for a spot in next week's Class 5 state tournament. Another teammate also was safe at 75 and two more Red Devils were looking pretty good at 77. But sophomore Clayton Becher sat at 78, which was right on the border of not making the cut.
As it turns out, the 78s made it through and Walsh and all four of his Chaminade teammates will make their way to Sedalia Country Club for the state tourney, which is scheduled for May 17-18.
“We were the first groups off, so having to wait two-and-a-half, three hours for the other people to come in was definitely nerve-wracking,” Walsh said. “We had a feeling 78 or 79 was going to be the number and he made a good putt on the last one for 78, which was clutch.”
Under the old format, the Red Devils' district team title winning score of 302 would have been enough to advance to the state tourney, as would CBC's 304.
But in the move up to five classifications this season, the top two teams now no longer automatically qualify. Now, the top 18 individuals (and ties) all go, so a school now has to qualify either four or, preferably, all five individuals to be able to gather a team score at state.
“We just came into it with the mindset this was an individual tournament and you've got to get top 18,” Walsh said. “It's just kind of playing for ourselves, which kind of gets the nerves going a little more because it's all on you. But I think we stayed pretty calm. We knew that we deserved to be top 18, and at the end that's how it turned out.”
Senior Cooper Benedict had the 75 on Monday, while sophomore John Guerra and freshman Bubba Chapman carded the 77s. The 78 by Becher, a sophomore, put a cap on a strong day for the Red Devils.
“I knew my five guys were fully capable of doing that, and their scores today were actually surprisingly high for us,” Chaminade coach Jack Wilson said. “They were high for everybody. I would have thought for sure 75 or 74 would be the cut, but the course played long and tough.”
Chaminade was the only team in the super tough District 1 tournament that squeezed all five golfers on to the state tee sheet and was only one of seven teams in the state that will vie for a Class 5 title next week. Joplin also advanced five golfers, while Marquette, Hickman, Helias, Lee's Summit West and Staley each got four on to state.
“Being a two-day tournament, it's just tough for four guys to play solid two days in a row,” Walsh said. “(Having five) definitely gives us a little bit of relief knowing if one of us doesn't have our best that day, someone else can cover for us. I think we should be fine.”
The Red Devils will be looking to do something they've come close to doing in each of the last four state tournaments — win the team title.
Chaminade amassed Class 4 third-place finishes in 2016 and 2017 and moved a step higher with runner-up showings in 2018 and 2019.
“Having at least one of the top schools (Rockhurst) not qualify a full team doesn't make it any easier for us, but it does kind of put a little spring in our step,” Wilson said.
MICDS senior Henry Mikula and CBC junior Ian Blome each fired a 2-over 72 to claim district co-medalist honors Monday.
Mikula, who finished second in Class 3 two years ago, carded four birdies, eight pars and six bogeys during his round.
“I played well,” he said. “I got off to a good start and then in the middle of the round had a few bogeys. But I stayed patient and finished really strong.”
Mikula liked what his putter was giving him at Forest Park.
“I made a lot of good putts to kind of keep the momentum of the round going,” he said. “I made a couple 10-to-15-foot birdie putts there on my back nine, which was helpful.”
Blome, who tied for seventh in Class 4 two years ago, also found success with his putter Monday, as he had a 2-under 33 on the front nine before settling for a 4-over 39 on the back.
“I was making putts (on the front nine). That's really what it was. Hitting greens, hitting fairways,” Blome said. “I just didn't have a very strong back nine. I think I was getting tired.”
Blome also shot a 72 in sharing the district title two years ago.
“Really coming into both of them, I wasn't looking toward winning. I just wanted to shoot something decent to qualify,” Blome said. “Last time around, it was kind of just going out and playing knowing I could get in. This one, the scores were pretty low.”