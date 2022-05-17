Chaminade's Guerra fires even par to finish third for area's best individual Class 5 showing

CAPE GIRARDEAU — John Guerra was conflicted.

The Chaminade junior was thrilled with his individual third-place performance in the two-day Class 5 boys golf state championships at Dalhousie Golf Club, but he was disappointed the Red Devils couldn't pull off a repeat of last year's team title.

“I feel good about how I did, but I'd rather succeed as a team than individually. But, I'll take it for what it is,” Guerra said. “The team played how they played. I can't control that. We would have loved to won again, but what can you do?"

Guerra carded a 1-over 73 in Monday's opening round before firing a 1-under 71 in Tuesday's final round to finish with a two-day score of even-par 144. He just missed the all-state cut (top 15 and all ties) last year but was safely inside there this year.

“Overall, I'm pleased with how I did. It was a good way to end the season,” he said. “Dalhousie is such a challenging course, but it's gettable and scoreable and I took advantage of that (Tuesday). I was hitting it very good and then I putted very well and made some key putts in some big-time situations.”

Guerra finished three strokes behind Rockhurst's Will King and Staley's Bryson Oots, who each shot a 3-under 141 to finish in a tie for the co-championship. No playoff was contested.

Because of a tie, 16 Class 5 golfers achieved all-state status and exactly half of them came from area schools.

De Smet junior Colby Sauer followed Monday's sterling 1-under round with a 4-over 75 to finish all alone in fourth place at 2 over for the tournament.

“I played well both days,” he said. “I wish my putting was way better, though. I missed so many easy putts for birdie, it could have been so much better. Both days, I couldn't make any birdie putts. But, nothing to complain about.”

It was Sauer's second consecutive top-five finish at state after he shot 150 last spring to come in fifth at the Class 4 tourney.

“I've played well every time I've played in this tournament, so hopefully it's just as good next year,” he said.

Priory senior Matthew Politte carded a consistent 74-73-147 to finish in a four-way tie for fifth.

“Last year, I missed all-state, so to be all-state this year feels good,” he said. “I shot almost the same score pretty much both rounds, but the first day I wasn't really making putts and I was making a lot of putts today. I was striking the ball well, though, throughout the whole tournament. I just had one bad hole today.”

Two area golfers — Marquette sophomore Dominic Mazzola and Francis Howell Central junior Benjamin Berger — each compiled a two-day score of 148 to finish tied for ninth.

Like all of his other Mustangs teammates, Mazzola struggled in the first round with an 80. But again like his teammates, he rebounded in a big way Tuesday with a 4-under 68, which was the best score of the final round by three strokes.

“Yesterday after my round, I thought I had no chance at all-state, and then I kind of made a comeback today, so it feels good,” Mazzola said. “I was hitting the ball good yesterday. I just didn't have any putts that fell. Today, I felt like everything that should have fallen yesterday fell. Once I made one putt, I got momentum and kept going and going. I felt like I couldn't miss, really.”

Berger carded a 75 in the opening round before posting a 73 on Tuesday. It was his second consecutive all-state performance after he tied for 11th last year with four other players, including Oots and — ironically — Mazzola's older brother, Blake.

“Even from last summer, I feel like I've improved so much,” Berger said. “Last year, even par was like the round of a lifetime for me. But now I shoot a 1 over today and I walked over like, 'Man, I could have done this or that.' Next year, it'll be a big senior year and I'm feeling really good for next year.”

Priory senior Nick Seifried compiled a two-day total of 149 to finish in a three-way tie for 11th.

“It feels pretty good,” he said. “I just wish I could have played better the first day. I really didn't put us in the greatest spot the first day. I kind of just played really sloppy. But today, I played a little bit better and made more putts.”

The final all-state spots came to players that shot 150 and there were three of those, including two area players who had better opening-round performances.

Francis Howell junior Augie Johnson fired a 1-over 73 on Monday before carding a 5-over 77 on Tuesday.

“It was a great experience. It was fun to come out here on a nice couple of days and compete with the best in the state,” he said. “I didn't shoot how I wanted to today, but I kept my head in it and that's kind of the biggest thing. It was just some minor mental decisions that kind of cost me some strokes. A shot here or a shot there that kind of added up on the scorecard.”

Lafayette senior Trip Sanfelippo shot a sizzling 1-under 71 in the first round to sit just two shots off the lead heading into the final round. He actually took the lead after three holes Tuesday but faded to a final mark of 7-over 79.

“I started off better than yesterday with a couple pars and really just made one mistake on the front nine with a double (bogey), but I made a birdie a couple holes later. I think I turned at 2-over and still felt like I was very much in it,” he said. “But, the turning point was I got to 12 and hit a ball in a fairway bunker and I couldn't find it. We all saw it splash in the bunker, but I got up there and it was just gone. So, I had to take a lost ball and ended up making a triple. From there, I was just trying to climb my way back.”

After storming out to a spot near the top of the leaderboard in the opening round, Sanfelippo had to sink an important putt on his last hole Tuesday just to stay on the right side of the all-state ledger.

“I made a birdie putt on 18 to get all-state, which is pretty cool to do senior year,” he said. “I had a different idea of how today was gonna go. I'm definitely disappointed, but this is a good tournament to use as motivation and fuel for the summer.”

Five golfers, including four from St. Louis, just missed the all-state cut by one stroke with a two-day total of 151.