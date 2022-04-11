Chaminade's Walsh fires sizzling 65 to win Bulldog Battle tournament title

O'FALLON, Mo. — Ryan Walsh can now be a part of the conversation with his brothers when it comes to the Bulldog Battle golf tournament.

The Chaminade senior fired a sizzling 7-under-par 65 to run away with the individual title by six strokes Monday afternoon at WingHaven Country Club.

Walsh now joins his brothers at the top of the Bulldog Battle heap. Drew Walsh tied with two others for the top spot in 2017, although he lost in a playoff. The following year, Zach Walsh carded a 69 to win by five shots.

“I was definitely thinking about it because me and Zach talk and he always loved this tournament, too,” said Ryan who will join Zach at Loyola Chicago next season. “To come out here and beat his score definitely feels good.”

The Fort Zumwalt South-led tournament was a who's who of top area golfers and teams. Twenty-one of the top 50 junior golfers in the state were among the 101 players who participated and two defending state championship teams — Chaminade (Class 5) and De Smet (Class 4) — were in the 20-team field.

“I would say this is probably one of the premier tournaments in the St. Louis area,” Francis Howell coach Carl Wayne said. “Honestly, after it's all said and done, it's probably better than a state-caliber field just because so many kids get weeded out at districts.”

Walsh's big day almost didn't happen. Weather forecasts leading up to Monday painted a particularly rainy picture, but the reality was not much precipitation fell from the sky.

“Yesterday, we came out here and played and looked at the forecast and it was 80, 90 percent rain all day, so we really didn't think we'd be out here,” said Walsh, whose previous best was a 67 in a Gateway Junior PGA tourney at WingHaven. “To have the soft conditions out there, the course played gettable and for the rain to hold off, it was great.”

The 65 was a new personal best for Walsh, who had a bogey-free round Monday with seven birdies and 11 pars.

“I think it was definitely the irons and the approach game, for sure,” he said. “Six out of the seven birdies came within probably eight, nine feet. I made one 30-footer on No. 2, which was nice. But other than that, I was hitting it very close to the hole, which is something I haven't done very well this season.”

Three players (Lafayette's Kyle Rinkenberger, Howell's Augie Johnson and SLUH's Louis Cornett) all shot an even-par 72, but CBC freshman Harper Ackerman was the only other golfer to come in under par with a 1-under 71.

“It was a great day. Everything was very consistent,” Ackerman said. “If I would have just made more putts, I probably would have been close to Ryan. I basically hit every green and every fairway, but just didn't sink as many putts as Ryan.”

Ackerman played in the same group as Walsh and marveled at the way his Metro Catholic Conference counterpart played.

“The best round I've ever seen, probably,” Ackerman said. “He couldn't make one mistake.”

Walsh's strong score was part of an overall solid day for the Red Devils, who compiled a team score of 290 to win the team title for the second time in the last three years the tourney has happened.

“He had a spring in his step and he was just a machine. He just went out there and kept banging them away,” Chaminade coach Jack Wilson said. “We were missing our No. 3 guy (Bubba Chapman) today, so these other guys just did well.”

Howell shot a 300 as a team and, on most days, that would likely be enough to bring home a title. But with Chaminade's red-hot day, the Vikings had to settle for a strong second-place showing.

“If you would have told me 300 at the beginning of the day, especially with the weather, I'd take that every single time,” Wayne said. “We had all five guys in the 70s again. I'd have to look at the scores, but I think we might have the only school to do that. Everybody played really, really well.”