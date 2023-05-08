CLARKSON VALLEY — Will Blankemeyer is proof positive every stroke counts in a golf tournament.

Playing out of the No. 5 spot in the lineup, the De Smet senior was one of five players to card a 4-over-par 76 in the Class 5 District 2 boys golf tournament Monday at Forest Hills Country Club.

That effort — along with a collectively solid outing from his teammates — gave the Spartans just the bump they needed to edge the rest of the 16-team field. De Smet amassed a team score of 313 to hold off Marquette (314), Francis Howell (318) and Priory (321) for the hotly contested team title.

“I think every putt is important. I made a lot of putts, so I'm just happy that they went in the hole and it kind of went my way today,” said Blankemeyer, who earned his first state berth in his final try. “I'm really happy for our team. We've had a good season so far and I thought we all played well today.”

The district title was the Spartans' second in three seasons. They won the Class 4 District 2 crown two years ago on the way to winning a state championship and they also earned the second team spot in Class 5 District 2 last spring.

“We knew today was gonna be challenging and they overcame the challenge,” De Smet coach Dan Likos said. “I think that all the districts this year are really competitive.”

Blankemeyer was joined in the logjam at top of the individual leaderboard by fellow senior teammate Colby Sauer. The other two De Smet golfers to advance to the Class 5 state tourney May 15-16 at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar were senior Tim Powers (79) and junior Mason Skornia (82).

“I knew Will could be there because he's a lot more than a five-guy. He plays like a three-guy,” Sauer said. “That's what I like about our team. It's so deep. I know we can beat anyone. We've just got to play our game.”

The other three players in the fray at 76 were Francis Howell seniors Carter White and Augie Johnson and Priory junior Luke McLaughlin.

“It's golf. Every stroke counts,” Johnson said. “If you get a lot of scores around the same number on a nice day like this, it makes sense.”

Playing on its home course, Marquette earned the coveted second of the two automatic team berths to state. Sophomore Thomas Shuert (77) led the way for the Mustangs and was closely followed by senior twins Connor and Ryan Hopwood (78 and 79, respectively) and junior Dominic Mazzola (80).

“If you look at all of our scores, the worst today was an 80 out of the four of us,” Ryan Hopwood said. “We're never gonna shoot super high, but we can definitely shoot really low. I think that kind of puts ahead of some teams that every now and again might have an 85. We don't have that in us as much.”

Francis Howell just missed one of the team berths by four strokes, but did advance three individuals to state in White, Johnson and freshman Cohen Vierling (81).

“Three guys through in this district is amazing,” Vikings coach Carl Wayne said. “I'm not really disappointed in the effort. All our kids put their best in there. These kids put the work and effort in. I'm proud of the kids that made it through and proud of the kids that didn't.”

Defending Class 5 District 2 champion Priory was the only other team to advance at least three individuals as McLaughlin will be joined at state by junior Owen Farley (80) and sophomore Eddie Rothery (82).

“Luke has been playing great all year. We've had kind of a competition between Owen and Luke for first place on our team and it's been really fun to watch,” Ravens coach Jake Parent said. “We knew that this was a tough district because it's pretty much the same as it was last year. We were fortunate enough to win it last year, but nothing's guaranteed and this proves it.”

The top 12 individuals not among the top four automatic team qualifiers on De Smet or Marquette also advanced to state. Also making the cut (which was 82) were Hickman senior Blake Sykes (78), Liberty senior Cole Packingham (79), Lafayette sophomores Anders Thomas (79) and Jake Montgomery (80), Rock Bridge senior Devin Reichard (80), Francis Howell Central senior Benjamin Berger (82) and Hickman sophomore Carter Holliday (82).

Four players missed the cut by one stroke at 83, including Marquette's fifth player in sophomore Will Bomkamp. Four more players missed it by two shots at 84, including what would have been De Smet's fifth player at state in senior John Cook.

“It's a moment to build character,” Likos said. “Sometimes, even though losing is harder, it builds your character more. Those are the times that we grow.”

The four Spartans that are moving on to state will do so with confidence after winning the district title. Last year's De Smet squad followed its Class 4 title in 2021 with a disappointing ninth-place finish among the nine teams at the Class 5 tourney.

“This year's gonna be different, I'm telling you,” Sauer said. “My game feels good. Tim's been playing well all year. Will's been playing great all year, and I know he can play better. And Mason can figure it out a little. I trust him because he works hard. I'm not worried and I'm actually really excited and confident.”

Class 5 District 2 boys golf tournament