Fort Zumwalt East's Rusthoven rides big-time experience to medalist title

WENTZVILLE — Trey Rusthoven had never been so delighted with a pair of pars.

The Fort Zumwalt East junior golfer conquered one of the toughest holes in golf Thursday and Friday.

Three days later, he parlayed the momentum from that mastery into a district championship.

Rusthoven recorded back-to-back 3s on the famed No. 17 Island Green hole at Tournament Players Club at Sawgrass during an invitation-only junior tournament late last week.

After that memorable performance, he kept on rolling by carding a 2-under-par 69 to grab medalist honors Monday in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at The Golf Club of Wentzville.

Rusthoven finished two shots of ahead Webster Groves senior Max Boland, who grabbed runner-up honors with an even-par 71.

Boland's performance helped the Statesmen claim the team championship with a four-player score of 312. Westminster (317) grabbed second place, followed by John Burroughs (318), Ladue (322) and St. Dominic (323).

The top two teams and top 12 individuals move on to the state tournament May 16-17 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

Rusthoven carded a 79 and 75 in his two days at the famed course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He didn't bat an eye on the 17th hole, sticking both tee shots on the green, which is surrounded by water except for a short walk up path to the green.

The chance to play, and succeed, on a course that is known throughout the world brought an edge to Rusthoven's game once he returned home.

"It was a little scary," he said of the water hole. "You just aim for the green and go from there."

That famed hole has brought many a golfer to his knees. Tiger Woods shot a quadruple bogey there in 2019. Sergio Garcia essentially lost the title with a round-killing seven in 2013. There were a record 66 balls lost in the water in 2021 at the annual March event.

Yet Rusthoven didn't break a sweat with water everywhere.

"You can't help but be a little intimidated," Rusthoven said. "Just play like it's a normal hole and see what happens."

Rusthoven, whose career-best round is a 67, carried the mojo from Florida into play on Monday. He recorded an eagle on the 543-yard No. 7 hole and also posted three birdies. He was 2 under at the turn.

"I could tell his confidence was really high," East coach Rob Hawkins said. "It definitely showed."

Rusthoven finished in a tie for 14th at state last season and came away disappointed. He used the fuel from that letdown this time around.

"His mental game is strong and he never gets rattled," Hawkins said. "He's steady, he plays under control."

Rustoven's score Monday was the best among Class 4 players across the state, making him one of the favorites in the upcoming two-day, 36-hole state tournament.

"Last year, I left a lot of shots out there," Rusthoven said. "This year, I want to get them back."

Webster Groves qualified for the state tournament for the second year in a row after making its first team appearance since 1957 last spring.

The Statesmen took home a third-place trophy. Now, the senior-laden squad is looking for an even stronger effort.

"I feel like we're peaking at the right time," Webster Groves coach Cary Morrison said. "I knew what we had with our first two (players). But everyone else has come along to make this happen."

Boland led the way Monday, followed by Dane Houseman (79), Ben Allison (80) and Dean Schwager (82).

Allison did not qualify last season as the No. 5 player on the roster and missed out on the state tournament experience. This time, he has provided stability in the back half of a deep lineup.

"Last year, I didn't feel left out because the boys included me in a lot of things," Allison said. "I set out this season to make state no matter what — and that's what I'm doing. It means a lot to have this one last ride."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.