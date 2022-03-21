Fort Zumwalt West's Sigman perseveres through long day to win Bogey Hills Invitational title

ST. CHARLES — It took 22 holes of golf, but Max Sigman left Bogey Hills Country Club a happy camper late Monday afternoon.

Sigman, a Fort Zumwalt West senior, and Francis Howell Central junior Benjamin Berger each shot a 1-over 73 in regulation and Sigman then outlasted Berger through four playoff holes to win the Blue Division title at the season-opening Bogey Hills Invitational boys golf tournament.

“My first tee shot (of the playoff), I was a little nervous, but I just got out there and played,” said Sigman, who was playing in his first playoff. “Winning it on a birdie definitely feels better than winning it with a par.”

Berger was vying to become the second consecutive Howell Central golfer to win the Bogey Hills title after Sam Emrick won it last season.

“I was prepared for it, but I just made the same mistakes four times,” said Berger, who also had never played in a playoff before Monday. “On that last hole, it was definitely the first shot. If I would have hit it in the fairway, I would have actually had a chance. But I just hooked it left and couldn't do anything with it.”

The pair remained deadlocked through the first three playoff holes (No. 10 once and No. 18 twice) before Sigman took advantage of a beautiful chip shot on the fourth playoff hole (No. 10 again) to seize control and tap in a two-foot putt for birdie.

Regulation treated both Sigman and Berger well, who each ended up four shots clear of any other golfer in the field.

Sigman started rough with a double-bogey and bogey on his first two holes of the day and had a 2-over 38 through nine, but bounced back with an even-par 35 on the back nine.

“I played pretty solid, but the putter really took a toll on me. I stayed in there mentally and came back to hit some good shots,” he said. “This tournament just knocks off a lot of rust and helps you get back in the groove of golf.”

Berger also struggled at the outset with a 3-over 39 in his first nine before a 1-under 34 on the back nine.

“It was a hard day. The greens were fast and they're really slopey. It was really windy, too,” he said. “A lot of things went good and I didn't have a lot of blow-up holes. Nothing really went bad and everything just kind of felt solid today.”

After firing a 3-under 68 to take medalist honors last season, it was more of a struggle this time around for Emrick, who carded an 8-over 79 to finish in a tie for 10th place.

“My main struggle today was definitely short game, but I grinded it out, salvaged a 79 and hopefully will do better next tournament,” said Emrick, who has signed to play at Lindenwood. “It is what it is. Can't look in the past. You've got to look in the windshield ahead of you and see the opportunities.”

Francis Howell compiled a team score of 308 to win the Blue Division team title for the second straight season. The Blue Division consists of the group of larger schools in the 20-team St. Charles High-hosted tournament.

“Last year, none of the guys besides one had any varsity experience. Now, we're in the opposite position,” Vikings coach Carl Wayne said. “The competition within the program for being here is tough. There's three or four guys who are practicing today with our other guys that could step in, so they've got to stay on their game. It's a good problem to have.”

The Vikings' day featured a quirk in that four Howell golfers all shot 6-over 77 with one more shooting a 7-over 78.

Senior Max Cottle, juniors Carter White and Augie Johnson and sophomore Colin Pini were the Vikings who all carded a 77.

“Everyone started off rough apparently on the front nine, but we all turned it around on the back,” Cottle said. “Definitely anyone on our team could have the low score of the day. That's just kind of how deep our program is.”

Senior Quin Hoenig was the lone non-77 Howell golfer with his 78, a fact his teammates didn't let him forget.

“Quin has been our No. 1 guy average-wise and he was our No. 1 guy last year,” Wayne said. “He shoots a 78 and he's getting all the trouble because he didn't shoot 77.”

St. Charles West junior Ian Hollander fired a 2-over 74 to win the White Division title by one stroke over Hannibal's Quinn Thomas.

Hollander started on the back nine at Bogey Hills and began his round with a 4-over 39 before rebounding to shoot a 1-under 35 on his final nine holes.

“I started off a little bumpy with two pars and then I just started going downhill after that, but I inched my way back into it,” he said. “I think it was just more of a mental state. I just told myself I want to win and I just stayed mentally strong, persevered through it and it somehow it ended up working out.”

Hollander went out on the course to watch Sigman and Berger partake in their epic playoff dual, but was happy he didn't have to do the same to win his gold medal.

“I'm glad I didn't have to play a playoff,” Hollander said. “I was sitting for hours, so I felt like I would have been a little stiff.”

St. Dominic shot a 338 to repeat as White Division team champion by 14 shots over Hannibal. The Crusaders were led by junior Colin Aubuchon, who finished third individually with a 76.