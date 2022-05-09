Francis Howell North's Key grabs share of district medalist honors; Priory, De Smet snare state team spots

O'FALLON, Mo. — Thanks to the local National Hockey League team, a winning feeling came over Joey Key on Sunday and he carried that over into Monday.

“I went to the Blues game (Sunday),” the Francis Howell North senior golfer said of a 5-2 first-round playoff win over the Minnesota Wild. “That was fun. Maybe I got excited from that.”

Key used that fuel to fire a personal-best 1-under-par 71 to tie for the co-medalist honors at the Class 5 District 2 boys golf tournament at Links at Dardenne.

“I've never shot under par and one of the things I wanted to do this season was just shoot under once, so it was cool to do that on (what could have been) the last tournament,” he said. “I didn't play very well at GAC's (last Wednesday), so it was nice to come back and do that.”

De Smet senior Blake Skornia also carded a 71 to tie Key for his first district championship after a second-place finish last season.

“I doubled my last hole last year to lose by two, so that stung a little bit,” Skornia said. “I told all of our guys I don't think it's always the right mindset to go out and just try to qualify because everybody on our team is good enough to go out and win this thing. I think that's the biggest thing I've carried with me this whole time.”

Key was happy with all aspects of his game Monday.

“I hate to say everything was kind of working, but I really wasn't struggling anywhere,” he said. “That was kind of a nice thing.”

Skornia, though, definitely had parts of his game he liked better than others.

“My short game was the worst performance of my life. I had a couple par-fives where I just chipped it twice and sunk like an eight-footer for par,” he said. “The only thing that was good was my driver. I made five birdies, but this course was really gettable.”

The two co-medalists are also a contrast in styles when it comes to their futures on the golf course.

Key will attend Mizzou this fall, but will not play golf, so state will be his last competitive round. He hopes to improve on his state performance from last year when he shot a 162 to finish 66th in the 79-player field.

“I just go in trying to do the best I can every time. Whether I shoot like I did today or an 80-something, I'm just having fun,” Key said. “I know I don't have anything I'm doing at the next level, so I can just go out and have fun and not worry about shooting good to impress coaches.”

Skornia will play golf at the next level at Southern Illinois Carbondale, but he still hopes to finish his high school career with a flourish after a 10th-place effort at the Class 4 tournament last season.

“Keeping it in play is a big thing and having confidence off the tee,” he said. “Just kind of knowing where to miss. I think that's something I did really good this week.”

Priory had all five of its players shoot in the 70s to compile an eye-popping score of 298 to win the team title going away.

“That's what we've been able to do all year. We've had three different guys medal this year,” Ravens coach Jake Parent said. “Luke McLaughlin won the Bantle tournament and our conference tournament and he was No. 4. How crazy is that? But, that's how good our team is and can be when we're clicking.”

The Ravens are one of just two teams to advance all five of their golfers out of districts (Rockhurst is the other), giving them an advantage over the teams that are sending just four. The Class 5 state tournament will be held May 16-17 at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

“A few years ago, the last time we won state (Class 3 in 2018), we took our No. 5 score on the second day. It mattered,” Parent said. “You can't just say, 'Oh, we win,' or anything like that, but it's definitely a bonus.”

Senior Nick Seifried led the way for Priory with an even-par 72 to finish third. Senior Matthew Politte was right behind him at 73, while sophomores Owen Farley (75) and Luke McLaughlin (78) and freshman Eddie Rothery (79) also advanced to state.

“I knew everyone could shoot in the 70s, so I just had to have faith in everyone,” said Seifried, who failed to qualify for state as a junior last season. “I bogeyed 18, which is like the easiest hole to birdie, so that was fun. It was just a steady, boring day for me.”

Rothery fired an eagle on the 18th hole to get himself into the 70s and drop the cut score out of the 80s. His amazing finish sent a six-pack of golfers sitting at 80 home for the season extremely disappointed.

“He eagled it yesterday at the practice round and I told him, 'You're going to make a putt farther than that tomorrow,' and, holy cow, it actually happened,” Parent said. “To make it to state in the large-school Class 5 as a freshman, that's just impressive.”

Defending Class 4 champion De Smet shot a 307 to claim the second and final team spot at state with four Spartans advancing. De Smet edged out Marquette (309) and Lafayette (310) for the second spot. The Mustangs did qualify four individuals for state, so they can still score as a team.

The list of four Spartans advancing to state includes Skornia's little brother, Mason, a sophomore who was key to De Smet moving on as a team with a 76 out of the No. 5 spot.

“It doesn't matter if you're the 1 guy or the 5 guy,” Blake Skornia said. “We all knew Mason was playing pretty good. I was just proud of him. He held that standard under pressure.”