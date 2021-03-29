Francis Howell, St. Dominic win Bogey Invitational team titles

ST. CHARLES — Sam Emrick had been in a similar spot before and didn't like the end result.
On Monday, he made sure to get the ending he desired.
The Francis Howell Central junior fired a 3-under-par 68 to win the Blue Division individual title at the Bogey Hills Invitational boys golf tournament at Bogey Hills Country Club.
“I've had a lot of rounds where I'm coming down the stretch and I panic and I end up making silly mistakes. But today I felt like I was locked in and I just finished it,” Emrick said. “Today was my best round ever. It gave me a lot of confidence and hopefully I can carry it on throughout the season.”
Emrick carded four birdies and just one bogey on Monday. He credited his short game for getting him to the top of the leaderboard.
“Chipping really helped me get close to the hole to make a birdie. Definitely on the par-fives, it helped out a lot,” he said. “Today was a little different than other days because every other time I've played here I've played from a little farther back. Today, I had a lot more opportunities to make birdies because of the shorter shots and getting to the green in two. That helped me a lot.”
Emrick was one of two players to shoot under-par rounds Monday. The other was Fort Zumwalt West junior Max Sigman, who carded a 1-under 70.
“I hit 16 greens, I think, and I had 16 straight pars and then a birdie on 17,” said Sigman, who shot an 81 at the Bogey Hills Invitational two years ago. “I just hit really steady all day, had fun out there and kept a good mental game.”
Sigman's stellar round came at a good time for the Jaguars, who are missing senior standout Braden Hoisington, who is out with a knee injury but is expected back this week.
“I just stepped up for coach and played well,” Sigman said. “I felt a little more pressure in our first match (last week against Zumwalt South), but today I was playing with a friend of mine so I got a lot of nerves out. It was a pretty fun day.”
That friend Sigman was playing with was Timberland senior Hunter Niles, who won the Blue Division title in a playoff with a 75 two years ago and finished third Monday with a 73.
The winner of the White Division was Fort Zumwalt East sophomore Trey Rusthoven, who fired a 3-over 74 to edge St. Charles West sophomore Ian Hollander by one stroke.
“The tournament has a lot of good schools, so 74 is a good starting point,” Rusthoven said. “I had a lot of birdie putts that just didn't fall today, but that's just golf. Overall, I think it was a great day.”
Through his seventh grade year, Rusthoven lived in Minnesota, which is a state that allows middle schoolers to compete for high school teams. So, he played varsity golf as a seventh grader and then had two years in between varsity stints with moving to Missouri and then missing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Playing in seventh grade was a really good learning experience. It gave me the experience to know what I should expect,” Rusthoven said. “Coming here and missing those two years was tough, but playing varsity as a seventh grader definitely helped me know what scores are going to win and what scores will help the team.”
Francis Howell captured the team title in the Blue Division — the group of larger schools in the St. Charles High-hosted tournament — with a score of 314, which was 22 strokes lower than Troy.
The win at Bogey Hills capped a strong Monday for the Howell boys golf program.
“We sent our six through 10 guys to Union for their varsity tournament and they won that today, too, so it's a dogfight within the program to get playing time,” Vikings coach Carl Wayne said. “We've got a lot of depth and they challenge each other, and that's the good thing.”
The Vikings had a pair of scores in the 70s from junior Quin Hoenig (74) and sophomore Carter White (77) and three more in the low-to-mid 80s from juniors Max Cottle (81), J.T. Armstrong (82) and Jordan Switzer (85).
“Usually we say if we shoot 320 as a team, that's four 80s give or take, that's a good score. The guy who's our five guy or four guy could shoot in the 70s. We've got that depth where no one feels the pressure of being necessarily the guy,” Wayne said. “When you consider that we have zero seniors in the program, that's great. Quin was a freshman who played varsity for us, but all these other guys were JV guys. So, they had a year off but they just played golf like crazy.”
The White Division title belonged to St. Dominic, which fired a team score of 324 that was 26 strokes better than Zumwalt East.
The Crusaders' lineup Monday featured three sophomores in Colin Aubuchon (78), Kelly Welby (80) and Gaven Ramirez (87) and a pair of seniors in Bryce Kelley (80) and Brendan Deters (86).
“I think we're a solid team,” Crusaders coach Dan Matusiak said. “I've got two at home that could play. So it will make for an interesting competition this season. That will make us better, I think.”