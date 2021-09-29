Goebel claims medalist position, helps Mater Dei capture third consecutive regional team title

SALEM, Ill. — Mater Dei senior Carter Goebel is a highly competitive person.

It didn't sit well with Goebel that he shared the regional championship last season, but he made sure Wednesday he wouldn't have to share it again.

"It feels a lot better than last year," Goebel said. "I came out and finished strong to do what needed to be done."

Goebel's shot an even-par 72 at Salem Country Club to win the Class 2A Salem Regional boys golf tournament medalist championship.

That also led the way as the Knights rolled to their third successive regional team title and fifth since 2015.

"It says so much about the kids," Mater Dei coach Dennis Trame said. "We have had a lot of continuity there and that carries it forward. We've been very blessed."

Mater Dei's team score of 307 beat Columbia (321) and Althoff (321) for the championship. All three schools advanced to play Monday in the Class 2A Effingham Sectional at Effingham Country Club.

Goebel, who shared the regional title a year ago with Althoff's Max Bruening, got a wakeup call when he made double bogey on the par 4 seventh hole.