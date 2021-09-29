Goebel claims medalist position, helps Mater Dei capture third consecutive regional team title

SALEM, Ill. — Mater Dei senior Carter Goebel is a highly competitive person.
It didn't sit well with Goebel that he shared the regional championship last season, but he made sure Wednesday he wouldn't have to share it again.
"It feels a lot better than last year," Goebel said. "I came out and finished strong to do what needed to be done."
Goebel's shot an even-par 72 at Salem Country Club to win the Class 2A Salem Regional boys golf tournament medalist championship.
That also led the way as the Knights rolled to their third successive regional team title and fifth since 2015.
"It says so much about the kids," Mater Dei coach Dennis Trame said. "We have had a lot of continuity there and that carries it forward. We've been very blessed."
Mater Dei's team score of 307 beat Columbia (321) and Althoff (321) for the championship. All three schools advanced to play Monday in the Class 2A Effingham Sectional at Effingham Country Club.
Goebel, who shared the regional title a year ago with Althoff's Max Bruening, got a wakeup call when he made double bogey on the par 4 seventh hole.
"I checked the scores and I saw we were close to other teams, so I knew it would be a fight so I had to finish strong," Goebel said.
In the final 11 holes, the senior birdied four holes, including three in a row on the back nine.
"He's capable of making all the shots," Trame said. "That first nine was a little more difficult, but on that back nine, he proved he can play that open course and he ate it up."
Trame was the head coach who guided the Knights to a state team championship in 2019 and retired after that season but was asked to fill in for the day while head coach Brad Kampwerth was with family for the week.
Knights freshman Owen Moss said he felt a little bit of pressure to help the team keep its team regional streak going.
"I saw the other scores weren't going well, so I knew I had to get my score down," Moss said.
Moss shot a 5-over (77), duplicating senior teammate Ayden Frickleton for the second spot on the team.