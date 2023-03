Ackermann became an immediate force on the high school golf scene last spring with a strong first season that included an even-par 72 to earn co-medalist honors at the Class 5 District 1 championship, a second-place finish at the Bulldog Battle, a tie for second at the Webster Cup, a tie for sixth at the Bantle Memorial Tournament and a tie for 17th at the Class 5 state tournament, just one stroke short of achieving all-state (top 15) status.