Healthy Sauer picks up the pace in junior shootout; Kikuchi leading girls field

The 15-year-old sits atop the standings in the boys 14-15 year-old division and holds a four-stroke lead over Aidan O’Keefe.

The fact Sauer is in contention for the overall title speaks volumes about his future at De Smet.

“I feel good about my game,” said Sauer, who calls Meadowbrook Country Club his home course. “I’ve been playing really well lately.”

Sauer can look back now and laugh at his injury.

“I was playing mini basketball, just goofing around,” he said. “I can tell you that won’t happen again.”

Sauer posted a 3-under score in a tournament in Oklahoma earlier this month. He put together several more impressive outings before Monday’s effort.

“My driver just came to play today,” Sauer said.

Sauer was 1-under through 12 holes after recording back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11-12. He then posted a pair of 6’s on two of the last four holes with a birdie sandwiched in between.

“When I look at it, I’m happy with the round,” he said. “But it could have been so much better — that’s the bad part.”