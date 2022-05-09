Hollander leads St. Charles West trio into Class 3 state tournament

KRAKOW — St. Charles West High did not advance its entire team to the Class 3 state golf tournament.

But junior Ian Hollander will still have plenty of company at the event.

Hollander, who finished tenth at state last season, will be joined by teammates Owen Shy and John Howle.

Hollander shot a 17-over-par 88 in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament on Monday at hot and windy Franklin County Country Club, while freshman Shy and sophomore Howle each shot 89 to make the cut.

Hollander overcame a near-disaster to return to state, advancing despite shooting a 12 on the par 5 No. 6 hole. He was able to chuckle about it later.

“I feel pretty good, a little relieved,” said a smiling Hollander, who shot 44 on the front and back nine. “I didn’t know how I was going to do two hours ago. I’m a lot better now. It’s definitely special having three people come to state, especially since (the other two) are younger than me.”

The Class 3 state tournament will be held May 16-17 at Sedalia Country Club.

Hollander said he had never experienced a moment as difficult as he withstood on the sixth hole. He could feel a state tournament berth slipping away.

“I got the 12 and at that point I was like, ‘Wow, I feel really defeated. I don’t know what’s going to happen,’” Hollander said. “I hit three balls out of bounds. In my head, I said, ‘I have to par out or do better than that to even qualify.’

“But then I got to the par 3 (No. 7) right after that and I stuck (the tee shot) to within 10 feet and got a two-putt par. That gave me a little more confidence after that, thinking I could do it. It would have been disappointing (not to make it).”

Hollander had another shot that smacked off a tree and went into a creek.

Shy, meanwhile, shot a sizzling 37 on holes 10 through 18, then struggled a bit with a 52 on holes 1 through 9. All was well in the end for Shy.

“I played OK,” Shy said. “It’s really cool to make it to state as a freshman. I mean, how many people can say they did that as a freshman? I was really nervous; I didn’t think I was going to make it at first because I was 52 off the back. But I brought it back with a 37 on the front.

“The weather was hard, with all the wind. It blew my ball around quite a bit.”

Howle shot 44 on holes 10 through 18 and 45 on Nos. 1 through 9. It culminated a productive offseason in which he devoted himself to becoming a better player.

“Coming from a 136 last year, qualifying feels pretty nice,” Howle said. “I worked really hard and did a lot in the offseason, and this season, too. I’ve grinded away. It feels good to be with my boys. I wouldn’t be with anybody else. State has always been the goal. I was expecting this maybe my junior or senior year. To do it my sophomore year feels pretty nice.”

Father Tolton, of Columbia, won the team title with a 303. Southern Boone finished second with a 352. Both qualified for state as a team. Father Tolton had three co-medalists, as Chase Knorr, Christian Rischer and Jake Thornburg each finished with 3-over-par 74s.

Other individual state qualifiers included Alex Weber (41-43-84) and Austin Cooper (40-46-86) of Borgia, which finished fifth in the team standings with a 362, and John Cook (44-42-86) of Whitfield, which was seventh with a 384.

Cook, a junior, was elated at qualifying for state. He said all the time he spent at Family Golf and Learning Center in Kirkwood was the primary reason. He advanced despite what he considered a so-so day on the course.

“I didn’t really hit it that well,” Cook said. “My short game was pretty off, but I’m just glad to qualify for state and hope I can play well there. I’ve been preparing for this for a long time and I’m glad to see I’m going to state. I came in here thinking I was going to win, but the putter let me down.”

Cook said “super windy” conditions were the biggest obstacle he faced.

“I hit the driver everywhere,” he said. “I hit solid irons, but chipped and putted very poorly. (But) I feel very ready for state, like I can compete. I just need to make a lot more putts and hit the irons the way I usually do. I’m hoping to win state.”

St. Charles West coach Ben Meyer said seeing three of his players qualify for state was extremely satisfying.

“I started the day thinking I would have one player for sure (Hollander), and maybe Owen. But you never know with a freshman golfer,” Meyer said. “Then I went through a portion of the day where I thought, ‘Well, I’m not going to have anybody,’ because Ian was struggling. Then all of a sudden, I saw John shoot 45 on the back nine and I thought, ‘There’s a chance I’ll have three. Here we are.”

Meyer said Hollander’s struggles on No. 6 were, “very uncharacteristic.”

“Ian has had a season like that this year, where he has really faced some very human moments,” Meyer said. “That’s going from being a tremendous talent and transitioning to a tremendous player. He has a lot of talent. Some of the things he can do with a golf club are incredible and impressive. But he’s transitioning to that point where he’s becoming a true, all-around player. He’s gone through his biggest growing pains this year, topping it off here, and he still survived it.”

