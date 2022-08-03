Incoming SLUH freshman Zipfel makes name for himself with AGT victory

ST. CHARLES — Harrison Zipfel is making sure area high school golf fans know his name before he even steps foot in a high school classroom.

The incoming St. Louis University High freshman fired a 2-under-par 69 on Wednesday in the final round of the Accelerated Golf Tour's season-ending two-day tournament at The Missouri Bluffs Golf Club.

That strong second round gave the sweet-swinging lefty a two-day total of even-par 144 and a five-stroke victory in the High School Men division.

“I think it well. I had some good parts to my rounds and some bad parts to my rounds, but I think the good parts outweighed the bad parts,” Zipfel said. “And my putting was really good. If I was within 10 feet, I was really making a lot of putts and that just helped me keep myself in play.”

The 69 on Wednesday came on the heels of a solid 2-over 73 in the first round that gave Zipfel a three-shot lead.

“I cleaned up my mistakes,” he said. “Yesterday, I hit a couple balls into the tall grass and had to take penalties. Today, I was able to clean that up and keep it in play, and that really helped me.”

SLUH has been among the area's better boys golf programs in recent seasons and it will get a boost from welcoming a strong player like Zipfel into the fold next spring.

“I've met some of the players and I'm very excited to join them and see what I can do,” he said.

Zipfel will head to high school after a strong summer of golf during an important development time leading into the next chapter of his journey.

“It's been a good summer,” he said. “I started playing some higher-level tournaments and it really got me able to see my flaws more easily, and then I was able to correct those flaws as the summer went along.”

The AGT High School Men player of the year award was shared by a pair of players who regularly practice with Zipfel in fellow incoming SLUH freshman Nick Vilela and St. Gabriel seventh grader-to-be Lyo Bellon.

“My overall summer was pretty good,” Vilela said. “I played some good golf mid-summer, going under par a lot.”

“I've been playing some of the bigger distances and I've been playing pretty well, so I'm excited,” Bellon said. “The summer was very important for my development, I think. A good score last year would have been an 84 and now it's a 76, so that's a big improvement.”

In the College Men division, former Mater Dei standout Ian Berndsen carded a final-round 1-over 72 to give him a two-day total of 149 and a six-shot win.

“I would say that today was a little more consistent, as the score would say, too,” said Berndsen, who was a key part of the Knights' 2019 Class 1A state championship team. “I was in the fairway a lot today, more than yesterday, so that put me in a way better position.”

Berndsen graduated from Mater Dei in 2021 and will be a sophomore this year at Millikin, a Division III school in Decatur.

“I've still got a little work to do, but I like the spot that my game is at in August, ready to go back to school in a couple weeks,” he said. “Between last fall and now, I've seen a lot of improvement. I've been putting in a lot of work and the scores show it.”

The AGT College Men player of the year award was claimed by 2021 Mascoutah graduate Colin Waltsgott.

Waltsgott went to Western Kentucky last year, but never played for the Hilltoppers due to issues with some high school credits not transferring. He has since moved on to Lewis and Clark Community College, where he will be a sophomore academically and a freshman athletically.