First season of varsity golf was a highly successful one that was highlighted by four top-10 showings. His top finish was a tie for medalist honors in the Small Schools Division at the Madison County Invitational. He also tied for seventh at the Dick Gerber Invitational and tied for ninth at the Hickory Stick Invitational. He also had a strong start to the postseason with a fifth-place finish at the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional.