Lafayette's Sanfelippo, De Smet's Sauer two shots off lead in Class 5 boys golf state tournament

It wasn't the start Trip Sanfelippo had hoped for.

The Lafayette senior bogeyed two of his first three holes in Monday's opening round of the Class 5 boys golf state championships at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

But Sanfelippo rebounded to post three birdies and 12 pars over his final 15 holes to card a 1-under-par 71. He was tied for third place with De Smet junior Colby Sauer after the first day of the state tournament.

“Something I've struggled with all year is getting off to a hot start,” Sanfelippo said. “I was on the fourth hole and I think I almost made another bogey. But I was standing on the No. 15 tee and I just realized I was gonna have to turn on the jets and focus on having fun and hitting golf shots. And that's what I really did the rest of the day.”

After the two bogeys on Nos. 10 and 12 (he started on the back nine), Sanfelippo birdied Nos. 15 and 18 to shoot an even-par 36 on his first nine holes. He then birdied No. 3 to card a 1-under 35 over his final nine holes.

“He was just solid. There really wasn't a lot of hiccups along the way after those first two holes,” Lafayette coach Gaylen Laster said. “He was real focused and I thought he just managed the course so well. I think he just had a really good plan going in from the practice round (Sunday) and he stuck to it.”

Sauer also was an even 36 at the turn (he started on No. 1) with two birdies and two bogeys and then a birdie on No. 13 helped him shoot a 1-under 35 on his final nine holes.

Sanfelippo and Sauer will tee off in the last group of the final round Tuesday, along with leader William King of Rockhurst (69) and second-place Bryson Oots of Staley (70).

“It's important to not get too high or too low during the round and outside the round. A lot of it is just treating it as any other golf round,” Sanfelippo said. “Because it's my last state, a big emphasis is gonna be on enjoying it and taking in the moment. Right now, the preparation is done, so now I just get to go out there, have fun and see what happens.”

A group of three golfers enters the final round tied for fifth, four shots off the pace, and that trio includes Francis Howell junior Augie Johnson and Chaminade junior John Guerra.

Johnson was atop the leaderboard when he made the turn to No. 1 with a 2-under 34 on the back nine, including an eagle on the par-5 15th hole. But, a triple bogey on the par-4 third hole led to a 3-over on the final nine holes.

“I had some first-tee jitters,” Johnson said. “But I kind of quickly flipped the switch and started not worrying about score and just focusing on the next shot. As a result, my score started to drop.”

Adding to the excitement for Johnson was the fact Monday was his 17th birthday.

“It was pretty great,” he said. “I woke up, my mom made me some breakfast and I got to the course pretty early because I had one of the first tee times. Played a great round. Had some great people spectating me today. I had a nice gallery. After, we all went back to our rental house, opened some gifts, swam in the pool and went out for some dinner.”

Guerra shot a 1-over 37 on the front nine before carding an even-par 36 on the back nine, a back nine that included three birdies, three pars and three bogeys, including a final four-hole finish of birdie, birdie, bogey and birdie.

“Hopefully, those last four holes will lead into (Tuesday) well,” he said. “I was in the second-to-last group at state last year. It's always fun to be toward the end with a later tee time. I know some of the kids I'm playing with and some in the last group, and they're all good guys and good players. I feel like there could be a come-from-behind victory from someone.”

Rockhurst led the team standings after the first round with a 7-over 295, while Lee's Summit West was second at 306.

Priory was the top area team heading into the final round with a 308 to sit 13 shots off the pace.

“We didn't play bad, but we didn't play up to our potential. I think a little bit of that was nerves and a little bit of it was the golf course,” Ravens coach Jake Parent said. “But, I think (Tuesday) has another opportunity for us to show that we are even a little bit better. They're excited to get back out there.”

CBC (311) is three shots behind Priory, while defending Class 4 champion De Smet is sixth (317), defending Class 5 champ Chaminade is seventh (318) and Marquette is ninth (332).

“Individually, I'm good with the way it ended, but still kind of disappointed with how we performed as a team,” Guerra said. “I thought maybe we'd play a lot better and put ourselves maybe in a little better position. But we'll come out Tuesday, have some fun and just see how it plays out.”