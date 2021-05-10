Lutheran South's Hennen parlays steady performance into Class 3 District 2 crown

That began a string of 10 successive pars. Hennen drilled a 20-footer for birdie on No. 11 to create some major separation from the rest of the 63-player field.

"That first hole helped me out a bit," Hennen said. "From that point on, I was pretty consistent."

Hennen finished with three birdies and two bogeys — all over his final eight holes.

"He's a par machine," Lutheran South coach Bob Ladage. "Very, very consistent. He's emotionally engaged in the game."

Hennen, who finished 11th at state as a freshman in 2019, is having a strong campaign. He also fired a 69 in winning the Warrenton Invitational in mid-April.

"I've had a pretty good year," said Hennen, who hits the ball 270 yards off the tee.

Hennen began playing golf at age 7 alongside his father, David. Three years later, Andrew bested his dad and there has been no stopping him since.

Ladage said he believes Hennen has the tools to make a run at the state crown.

"The way he's playing there's no reason he can't," Ladage said.

Elijah Shirley helped South to the team crown with a 78. Jack Anderson carded an 81.