Lutheran South's Hennen parlays steady performance into Class 3 District 2 crown

WARRENTON — Lutheran South junior Andrew Hennen didn't feel particularly good Monday as he warmed up on the driving range prior to the Class 3 District 2 boys golf tournament.
That malaise continued when he hooked his first drive into the woods.
"Your head starts to spin a little bit," Hennen said.
That spinning emotion went away quickly — and Hennen proceeded to bring Warrenton Golf Course to its knees.
Hennen overcame the early gaffe to fire a blistering 1-under-par 69 on the way to a six-stroke victory in the 13-team affair in Warren County.
Westminster senior Cole Willyard finished second with a 75. St. Charles West sophomore Ian Hollander placed third (76).
Hennen helped the Lancers to the team title with a 315 score. Westminster was second (317) and Tolton finished third (318).
The top 18 individuals advanced to the two-day state tournament beginning May 17 at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington.
Westminster was the lone school to advance as a team after five players hit the cutoff of 83 and below.
Hennen caught fire immediately after his lone miscue during the 4-hour, 25-minute round. He battled his way out of the woods to sink a 7-footer for par on the opening hole.
That began a string of 10 successive pars. Hennen drilled a 20-footer for birdie on No. 11 to create some major separation from the rest of the 63-player field.
"That first hole helped me out a bit," Hennen said. "From that point on, I was pretty consistent."
Hennen finished with three birdies and two bogeys — all over his final eight holes.
"He's a par machine," Lutheran South coach Bob Ladage. "Very, very consistent. He's emotionally engaged in the game."
Hennen, who finished 11th at state as a freshman in 2019, is having a strong campaign. He also fired a 69 in winning the Warrenton Invitational in mid-April.
"I've had a pretty good year," said Hennen, who hits the ball 270 yards off the tee.
Hennen began playing golf at age 7 alongside his father, David. Three years later, Andrew bested his dad and there has been no stopping him since.
Ladage said he believes Hennen has the tools to make a run at the state crown.
"The way he's playing there's no reason he can't," Ladage said.
Elijah Shirley helped South to the team crown with a 78. Jack Anderson carded an 81.
Junior Luke Burkey came in with a 78 to help Westminster claim second place as a team. Jackson Lawrence added an 81. Jack Woolridge and Nicholas George (83) rounded out the strong attack.
The Wildcats had an up-and-down regular season but put it all together at the perfect time and will take the entire team to Farmington.
"For a while, I thought we might just take two (players to state)," Westminster coach Brian Burkey said. "But this was the best day to show everyone what we're capable of doing."
St. Charles West's up-and-coming standout Hollander was named player of the year in the GAC North. He recorded a pair of birdies Monday.
"It started out amazing, then a few mistakes," Hollander said.
Hollander possesses a powerful swing. He ripped a drive 310 yards on hole No. 2 on his way to a par.
"It's a big advantage on everybody," Hollander said. "I hit wedges to most greens while everyone else doesn't."
West senior Jack Buehler fired a career-best 78 to advance.