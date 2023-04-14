WARREN COUNTY — Anay Saxena had one specific thing in mind to accomplish after his spectacular round of golf Thursday afternoon.

“I can't wait to tell my friends,” the Lutheran South senior said.

What Saxena was able to tell his buddies about was the round of his life in which he fired a 2-under-par 69 to win White Division individual medalist honors at the 47th Warrenton Invitational at Country Lake Golf Club.

“I made a couple mistakes on a par 3 and a par 4, but I came back with some birdies on the back nine, so it was pretty good,” he said. “My short game was good. I got up and down a lot. I made a couple clutch putts I wanted to make and my driving was good. Everything was just pretty good all around, I guess.”

Lutheran St. Charles sophomore Michael Huesgen also carded a 69 to win the Red Division individual medalist title, while Liberty and St. Charles West each compiled team scores of 303 to take the team titles in the White and Red divisions, respectively.

Saxena's win marks the third successive triumph by a Lutheran South golfer in the tournament after former standout Andrew Hennen, who is now at Missouri-St. Louis, won it the last two years.

“This is my third year coaching Anay and he's always a very gutsy golfer. We gave him the superlative of 'most likely to take your money in a game of PIG at the range' because sometimes he used to get underrated — but I don't think anymore,” Lancers coach Rob Ladage said. “He had a hiccup on a par-3, but he didn't let that undo him. He kept fighting back and fighting back and on the last two holes really hit some clutch short-game shots.”

Saxena — who shot matching rounds of 79 each of the last two years at the Warrenton Invitational — closed out his big day with a personal-best 69 despite a nerve-wracking final hole on No. 12.

“I was 2 under going into the last hole and it was a par 3. I chose to hit my 8 iron and I came up short in the bunker — and it was a hard bunker shot — but I stuck it to like half-a-foot and then I drained the putt,” he said. “That was a scary bunker shot right there. It was just crazy. My heart was beating so fast I was shaking. But it ended up being a par and I gave a big fist-pump.”

Huesgen's round of 69 was also his best effort in a year-and-a-half of varsity golf for Lutheran St. Charles.

“I'm pretty happy about this performance,” he said. “I think everything went well today and translated from the driving range. The driver was good in finding a lot of fairways and it was really the short game that got me the 69 today.”

Huesgen accomplished his feat Thursday while playing in the No. 3 spot for the Cougars, a position in the lineup he's not always accustomed to seeing.

“It changes a lot,” he said. “It shows our team has a lot of depth and it shows that any of us can step up at any given time. It shows that we can contend at big tournaments, especially the important ones like districts and state.”

St. Charles West had three players shoot in the 70s — Ian Hollander (71), Owen Shy (75) and John Howle (77) — to piece together its best team effort of the season and finish 12 shots ahead of Lutheran St. Charles.

“I wasn't ready for a score like that. I knew that we were capable of playing that well, but it just hasn't come together this year,” Warriors coach Ben Meyer said. “It's been an up-and-down year. We've seen all extremes with the team where we've had some really good nine-hole matches and we've had a couple really not-so-good nine-hole matches. This is our third tournament and we've gotten better each time. I know these players and I know they've just had a hard time getting into form, so I'm hoping this is the day that fuels the rest of the season for us.”

Hollander's even-par round made him one of just four golfers to finish even or better Thursday and represented his best tournament showing of the season. The round included a 4-over on the back nine and 4-under on the front nine.

“I was really confident going into today because I've been playing really good this past week,” said Hollander, who won the Red Division title last year with a 79. “Definitely as it's getting warmer and stuff's starting to green up and get nicer, scores are getting a little bit better.”

Liberty was one of just two teams (Francis Howell North was the other) that had four golfers in the 70s at Country Lake with Ben McCaffrey (75), Dylan Handlan (75), Cole Packingham (76) and Carter Ashby (77) leading the way.

That enabled the Eagles to slip past a close field of contenders, including Howell North (305), Howell Central (308) and Howell (309).

