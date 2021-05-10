Maplewood-Richmond Heights' Kolar overcomes slow start to repeat as district champ

Kal Kolar could feel his anger bubbling underneath the surface as the first ball he struck sailed miles off target.
The Maplewood-Richmond Heights junior saw the potential of a round below par sailing with that first shot Monday morning. But he closed his eyes, exhaled and let a raging fire die inside him.
"It was tough because that hole is really easy," Kolar said. "It's almost drivable from the white tee and I was just too nervous and hit it straight into the driving range. It was a wakeup call."
Kolar had no trouble rebounding to claim the Class 2 District 1 boys golf tournament's individual championship with a 7-over-par 79 at Eagle Springs Golf Course.
He claimed the second district championship of his career, winning by two shots over Steelville's Jackson Case (81).
"I wasn't expecting (the championship)," Kolar said. "It was a nice surprise and it's good to repeat."
The top 18 individuals, including Kolar and Case, advanced to play May 17-18 in the Class 2 state tournament at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar. No teams advanced from the tournament.
Kolar won the 2019 Class 2 District 5 individual championship as a freshman but was unable to defend his title in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're really excited for him," Maplewood-Richmond Heights coach Shane Dixon said. "It's been a good year and he's played really well this year. There were a lot of balls hit in the fairway and took unfortunate bounces. He's playing well and hitting the ball really well."
Kolar made double bogey on the opening hole, a 320-yard par 4, and then bogeyed No. 2, a par 5 535-yard hole.
But he settled in with consecutive birdies on Nos. 3-4 and played 4 over on his final 16 holes.
"We have that conversation about that passion, but when you go to that next shot, you have to forget and move on," Dixon said. "It's much easier said than done but he recovered well from that first hole."
Kolar's focus now shifts to his second consecutive state tournament appearance.
As a freshman in 2019, he finished fourth in the Class 2 state tournament.
"I'm just going to focus on being more consistent," Kolar said. "I feel like I have stretches of good holes where I play well and hit good quality shots, then I'll hit a hole where it falls apart. I've got to eliminate those really bad shots and keep things in play."