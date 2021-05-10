Maplewood-Richmond Heights' Kolar overcomes slow start to repeat as district champ

"We're really excited for him," Maplewood-Richmond Heights coach Shane Dixon said. "It's been a good year and he's played really well this year. There were a lot of balls hit in the fairway and took unfortunate bounces. He's playing well and hitting the ball really well."

Kolar made double bogey on the opening hole, a 320-yard par 4, and then bogeyed No. 2, a par 5 535-yard hole.

But he settled in with consecutive birdies on Nos. 3-4 and played 4 over on his final 16 holes.

"We have that conversation about that passion, but when you go to that next shot, you have to forget and move on," Dixon said. "It's much easier said than done but he recovered well from that first hole."

Kolar's focus now shifts to his second consecutive state tournament appearance.

As a freshman in 2019, he finished fourth in the Class 2 state tournament.

"I'm just going to focus on being more consistent," Kolar said. "I feel like I have stretches of good holes where I play well and hit good quality shots, then I'll hit a hole where it falls apart. I've got to eliminate those really bad shots and keep things in play."

