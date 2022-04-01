Maplewood's Kolar bounces back from rough outing to defend Seckman Invitational title

PEVELY — Kal Kolar looked for a big bounce-back performance Friday, and that's exactly what the Maplewood-Richmond Heights senior standout got.

Kolar was not at all pleased with the 85 he posted three days earlier that left him in a tie for 39th place in his defense of the Greg Bantle Memorial Tournament at Missouri Bluffs Golf Club.

But, he was much happier with the 1-over-par 73 he carded Friday to successfully defend his Seckman Invitational boys golf tournament title at Oak Valley Golf Course.

“I made five doubles at the Bluffs and today, I made zero, so it was just more consistent play,” Kolar said. “No big numbers, which was my goal.”

Kolar shook off frigid temperatures at the 8 a.m. shotgun start and posted a solid round.

“It was super cold in the morning, so it was kind of hard to warm up,” he said. “The front nine was kind of up-and-down, I had four bogeys and two birdies. And then the back nine was more solid with one birdie and one bogey. I didn't really make any putts on the back nine. I just struck the ball well.”

Kolar and Lafayette senior Trip Sanfelippo shot matching 73s to finish in a tie for the top spot. The duo was informed the winner would be decided by a scorecard playoff, but they successfully lobbied tournament officials to allow them to settle things on the course with a playoff on the 18th hole.

“It's obviously better than a scorecard playoff because you can actually settle it on the golf course,” Kolar said.

Sanfelippo agreed.

“I definitely would rather lose in a real playoff rather than a scorecard playoff just because it's more fun at the end of the day," he said.

Kolar had a highly-successful playoff hole to secure the victory.

His tee shot found the middle of the fairway and his second shot was a chip on to the green that left him within striking distance of a birdie putt. He missed that one, but he tapped the next putt in for a par.

“It was just a stable, solid hole,” Kolar said. “I didn't make any mistakes. Just hit the fairway, hit the green and two-putted. It was a nice par. I don't think I've ever won a playoff that I've been in, so I was happy with this one.”

Kolar had about two hours in between his final regulation hole and the playoff hole, so his performance in the playoff was impressive to his coach.

“To sit for two hours and get cold and then be able to go out and strike one down the middle, then go 15 feet left of the pin and two-putt for par, you really can't ask for much more,” Maplewood-Richmond Heights coach Shane Dixon said. “And it's a pretty visually intimidating hole with OB (out of bounds on the) left and hazard (on the) right.”

The playoff wasn't so kind to Sanfelippo, who had trouble from the get-go.

His tee shot veered to the right of the fairway and into the woods. After taking a drop ball and a one-stroke penalty, his next shot landed in the bunker just in front of the green. He had a very short chip out of the sand and his next shot sailed well past the hole.

“On the tee shot, my back foot slipped and I didn't even have to look up. I knew it was going right,” Sanfelippo said. “From that point, obviously Kal's a great player and he ended up in a good spot to make a par, so after that shot, I knew it was over.”

Sanfelippo had a steadier performance to card his 73 in regulation, although he would have liked to have had a better outcome with his putter.

“I hit the ball really well. I mean, I hit 16 greens, but I was definitely lacking in putting. I gave myself a lot of opportunities, but I just didn't capitalize on them,” Sanfelippo said. “Down the stretch, I think I missed two or three birdie putts in a row inside of 10 feet and then three-putted the last hole. So, there's definitely some work with the putter in my future.”

Even though he lost the playoff, Sanfelippo took some solace in his team's success. Lafayette compiled a team score of 312 and won the team title by 12 strokes.

“It's huge,” he said. “It's our first tournament of the year, so we're off to a pretty solid start and hopefully we can build on this the rest of the year.”

The Lancers were the only team with three golfers in the 70s, as senior Kyle Rinkenberger (74) and sophomore Reid Fortel (79) joined Sanfelippo in that group. Seniors Jimmy Moorkamp (86) and Britt Van der Werp (97) were the other two players on Lafayette's winning squad Friday.

“Coming out this first week from spring break and the weather not being the best, it was a good way to start the season,” Lafayette coach Gaylen Laster said. “I feel like we learned a lot of things about ourselves today and what we're capable of, and hopefully we're gonna build off that.”

Lindbergh brought two teams to Oak Valley and it's “A” team fired a 324 to take home second place. That squad was led by senior Thomas Heisner's 74.

“I'm pretty excited to see everyone grow,” Heisner said. “It seems like they're all doing well now and, if they can keep that up and keep the confidence up, that's the most important thing.”