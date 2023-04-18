EUREKA — After a pair of knee injuries put a dent in all or part of his junior and senior seasons in basketball, soccer and golf, Gavin Lang was just happy to be participating in any sport.

Finally healthy after a trying last 18 months, the Marquette senior is not just taking part, though, he's coming up big.

Lang fired a 2-over-par 73 on a blustery Monday to top a field of 119 players and win the Webster Cup tournament championship. Lang is the first Mustangs player to win the title since Blake Mazzola in 2019.

“This means a lot because I've been out of commission for a while,” Lang said. “I wasn't able to play golf last year. Coming off two knee surgeries, it's good to back playing, for sure.”

Marquette coach Eric Schweain was thrilled to see Lang overcome adversity and bring home the first-place medal.

“I coach him in two sports and he tore his ACL his junior year right before our (basketball) season started, so I lost one of my best players in both sports that year and it happened again in the fall this year (in soccer),” Schweain said. “So I'm glad that he's back and getting more and more comfortable. He's a very talented young man.”

Lang's day included two birdies and two bogeys during an even-par 36 front nine and eight pars and a lone bogey on No. 17 on the back nine.

“Hitting the greens helped and getting the putter rolling early was definitely a huge bonus and kept me going throughout the round,” he said. “Before districts (in two-and-a-half weeks), I've got to work on the chips around the green a little bit more to give me some stress-free putts.”

Boosted by Lang's performance and strong depth up and down the lineup, Marquette compiled a team score of 304 to win its first Webster Cup team crown since 2019.

“I've been saying throughout the season that I think St. Louis golf is really good, so anytime you can come here and win this tournament, it's a great testament to your team,” Schweain said. “They're great kids and they support each other, and that's a lot of fun for me to watch.”

The Mustangs had four players shoot in the 70s — Lang, junior Shay Zinzuwadia (75) and senior twins Ryan Hopwood (77) and Connor Hopwood (79). Their No. 1 player on Monday, sophomore Thomas Shuert, struggled a bit with an 84, but was picked up by his teammates.

“Everyone on our team is pretty good and coach is just moving us around based on our nine-hole averages and matches and practice rounds, so I got a chance to play today,” said Zinzuwadia, a junior whose 3-over-par came out of the No. 5 spot. “It's nice that he rewards us because everyone has a chance to play in these tournaments.”

Runner-up Vianney shot 308 to finish just behind the Mustangs and just ahead of the two other trophy recipients in Chaminade (313) and Lafayette (315).

The Golden Griffins had felt a little snakebit in recent days with a close fourth-place finish at last Monday's Bulldog Battle (the top three got trophies) and pair of tough Metro Catholic Conference match results — a one-stroke loss to CBC and a tie with Chaminade.

“It's a field of 24 teams and to finish in second place, I'm very proud,” Vianney coach Bob Meyer said. “The guys came really came together today. I knew these guys were capable of shooting lower scores and they showed it today. This kind of play is what we want to see at the end of the season, so we're pretty happy about it.”

Vianney's charge was led by its top two players in seniors Cole Wiese and Vinnie Boccardi.

Wiese fired matching nine-hole segments of 37 to finish alone in second place at 2-over 74.

“I liked my tee ball. It was straight, pretty much knew where it was going,” he said. “I had two eagle putts today, so my par-5s were really good. Chipping was pretty good. My approach game was solid. But, I guess my putter absolutely killed me. I made one putt outside of four feet all day.”

Wiese had a frustrating end to his day to match the equally-disappointing final few holes he had a week earlier at the Bulldog Battle.

“It feels alright, but it kind of hurts because I was even-par going into my last two holes and I double-bogeyed No. 17,” he said. “It was a little bit frustrating because last tournament at WingHaven, I was even-par with three holes to go and I ended up going triple, par and bogey and ended up 4-over. I need to work on just parring out the last two or three holes.”

Boccardi had the only name on the scoreboard with red ink beside it, as he was the lone player to record a below-par nine-hole segment with a 1-under 35 at the turn before carding a 40 on the back nine to finish in a four-way tie for third.

Boccardi won a scorecard playoff to take the third-place medal ahead of Ladue's Logan Mallot (fourth), Zinzuwadia (fifth) and Chaminade's John Guerra (sixth).

“For the first nine, I was feeling really good,” Boccardi said. “Then, I bogeyed the first hole on the back nine and it just went downhill from there, basically.”

In contrast to his teammate, Boccardi loved what his putter had to offer at Crescent Farms.

“The putter was really the key today. The putter was probably the best thing in my bag today,” he said. “On 7, I made like a 25-30 footer for birdie, and then on 9, I made like a 10-15 footer for birdie to go 1-under. But, the chipping is really bad right now. I need to work on that a little bit.”

But, the overall day belonged to Lang and the obstacles he had to overcome to not only be playing in one of the area's most tradition-rich tournaments but conquering it.

“It was a real bummer not being able to really do anything. It was tough watching from the sidelines, for sure,” he said. “But, I've got definitely got to just look forward to the future and think about what's to come rather than frown upon the past.”

Webster Cup