Marquette's Linenbroker shakes off slow start, sits two shots off Class 5 medalist lead

SEDALIA — The wait was worth it for Tyler Linenbroker.

Set to tee off at 8 a.m. Monday in the Class 5 boys golf state championship at Sedalia Country Club, the Marquette senior had to wait until 10:30 due to a two-and-a-half-hour delay thanks to inclement weather.

“I wish I would have been able to sleep in a little more because I got up at 6:20 and came over and then we had to wait,” Linenbroker said. “I went back to hotel and hung out with some kids from my team and then came back.”

Once on the course, Linenbroker shook off a slow start that included two bogeys on his first four holes to fire a 1-under-par 69 and exit the first round just two shots off the lead in a three-way tie for third with Poplar Bluff junior Alex Wiseman and Rockhurst senior Otto Zinn.

“I thought I putted pretty well. I got off to kind of a slow start, but after that it was pretty good,” Linenbroker said. “I just played a pretty good round. Nothing great, but nothing bad. I'll never hang my head about 1-under.”

Bogeys on hole Nos. 3 and 4 put Linenbroker in an early hole, but he quickly followed that up with a pair of birdies on the next two holes and finished at 1-over 36 through the front nine.