Turned in a trio of title showings last fall, including winning the St. Clair County Invitational and Panther Classic titles outright, while tying for first at the Class 1A Okawville Regional with a 69. Finished second at the Dick Gerber Invitational and third at the South Seven Conference Tournament, while also posting top-10 finishes at the inaugural Crusader Invitational and the Alton Tee-Off Classic.