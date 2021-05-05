Mazzola, Linenbroker lead Marquette's dominant showing in conference tournament

Four other Mustangs also garnered top-15 individual medals — sophomore Ryan Hopwood (fourth with a 77), sophomore Gavin Lang (eighth, 80), junior Jay Schaaf (14th, 83) and freshman Dominic Mazzola (15th, 84) — and the other two nearly got in there as well, as junior Harrison Cross' 84 just missed the cut on the scorecard playoff for 15th and sophomore Connor Hopwood's 85 made it eight strong scores for Marquette.

“They're a great group of kids, real nice golfers, and we have some depth,” Mustangs coach Eric Schweain said. “We had to get them in kind of a collegiate playoff situation over the last couple 18-hole events just because it was too close for me to say, ‘Yep, you're in and you're out.’ I'm just really proud of this group.”

Mazzola and Linenbroker are the two experienced, senior leaders atop the rotation for a Marquette team that finished fourth in Class 4 two years ago, just five shots off the lead.

“We’ve always been neck and neck,” Mazzola said. “Me and him are pretty close to each other skill-wise. Either I win or he wins, so it's pretty fun for that to happen. He pushes me and I push him. I wouldn't be near what I am now without him.”

Linenbroker has a similar appreciation of his teammate.