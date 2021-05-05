Mazzola, Linenbroker lead Marquette's dominant showing in conference tournament

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Blake Mazzola and Tyler Linenbroker go way back.
The seniors have formed a potent 1-2 punch at the top of a strong Marquette boys golf lineup, and the duo wrapped up the regular season portion of their careers in solid fashion Wednesday.
Mazzola fired an even-par 70 and Linenbroker wasn't far behind with a 2-over 72 to claim the top two spots in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool tournament at The Quarry at Crystal Springs Golf Club.
“We've been playing golf since we were like 8 years old in tournaments together,” Mazzola said. “We went to the same middle school (Crestview) and we play at the same country club (Forest Hills).”
The result was a flip flop of the last conference tournament played two years ago at The Legends Country Club, when Linenbroker won by one stroke over Mazzola and now graduated teammate Jack Cronin.
“I saw Tyler win it the other year,” Mazzola said. “I didn't really understand conference points until this year, but it's really fun and I'm just glad I got to win.”
Their top-two finish was part of a strong showing Monday by the Mustangs, who compiled a team score of 382 to win the team title by 23 strokes over Lafayette. Five of the eight scores on each team were counted.
Four other Mustangs also garnered top-15 individual medals — sophomore Ryan Hopwood (fourth with a 77), sophomore Gavin Lang (eighth, 80), junior Jay Schaaf (14th, 83) and freshman Dominic Mazzola (15th, 84) — and the other two nearly got in there as well, as junior Harrison Cross' 84 just missed the cut on the scorecard playoff for 15th and sophomore Connor Hopwood's 85 made it eight strong scores for Marquette.
“They're a great group of kids, real nice golfers, and we have some depth,” Mustangs coach Eric Schweain said. “We had to get them in kind of a collegiate playoff situation over the last couple 18-hole events just because it was too close for me to say, ‘Yep, you're in and you're out.’ I'm just really proud of this group.”
Mazzola and Linenbroker are the two experienced, senior leaders atop the rotation for a Marquette team that finished fourth in Class 4 two years ago, just five shots off the lead.
“We’ve always been neck and neck,” Mazzola said. “Me and him are pretty close to each other skill-wise. Either I win or he wins, so it's pretty fun for that to happen. He pushes me and I push him. I wouldn't be near what I am now without him.”
Linenbroker has a similar appreciation of his teammate.
“Obviously, Blake is a great player. It's fun to be on the same team with a guy like that,” he said. “We both just want to play the best we can each time. Obviously, it's kind of working out this year so far.”
Mazzola committed more than a year ago to play at Drury University, while Linenbroker is still weighing his next step.
“Those two seniors have been great leaders for the other guys. Just pointers here and there and then their work ethic in practice,” Schweain said. “They've competed against each other for most of their lives and they'll play at the next level, so to have that just kind of trickle into the rest of the group is a real benefit for us.”
The conference title continues a sizzling late-season run for Mazzola.
He tied for the top spot at the Webster Cup two weeks ago before falling in a one-hole playoff. Then last week, he won a scorecard tiebreaker over Linenbroker for the Rockwood Quad tourney title.
“(Wednesday) and the past two tournaments, I've just learned to slow the game down. Just hit one shot and not worry about the other,” Mazzola said. “I'm scoring pretty well, but I'm just leaving a lot out there with tee shots that are not playable behind trees and stuff. If I can just get in the fairway, it would be so much easier.”
Schweain likes the momentum his top two golfers are taking into next Monday's Class 5 District 2 tournament at Woods Fort Golf Course in Troy.
“In all of sports, hopefully you're playing your best when you get towards postseason,” Schweain said. “I feel like Blake has continued to improve, and Tyler has as well.”