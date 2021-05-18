MICDS senior Mikula breaks even, ties for seventh in Class 5 standings

Unlike Monday, when rain fell steadily for a good portion of the day, the second round went off without any liquid falling from the sky. Mikula celebrated that by getting off to a blistering start with a 2-under 33 on his front nine.

“I birdied 1 and then I hit one real close on 2 but missed the putt. Overall, the front nine was great,” he said. “I was just trying to make as many birdies as possible and get a good finish. I made multiple putts over 10 feet that really kept the momentum going. Not all for birdies, but some for pars, which was also important.”

Hot on Mikula's heels was a cluster of five golfers who all finished at 145. That group included Marquette senior Blake Mazzola and Francis Howell Central sophomore Benjamin Berger.

Mazzola carded a 5-over 75 in the opening round, but rebounded to shoot an even 70 on Tuesday.

“(Monday) was my first OK round. I either have a great round or a bad round,” he said. “(Tuesday), I turned it around on the back. It was really fun to finish high school golf with a 2-under on the back. The past couple tournaments I played well, I just kind of turned my brain off and just hit green, hit fairway, two-putt. That's what I did on the back nine. Just tried not to stress about it.”