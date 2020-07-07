Move to tougher Gateway PGA Junior division pays off for Zipfel with strong second-place showing

Greg started taking his son out on the course around the age of four, but it was nothing too serious at first, just hitting the ball around.

“Then, I just realized at age 8, he was pretty good at this and really into it, so there had to be more than just playing with me,” Greg said. “At age 9, he really in earnest started playing competitively.”

Harrison first hit the Gateway PGA junior circuit in 2016, when he garnered player of the year honors for his age group. His 2018 was even more impressive, as he won all five of his Gateway PGA junior tournament appearances.

“It felt pretty good to get success with those guys, but I would say that it just didn’t feel the same as today,” he said. “It’s 100 percent paying off. Being in the game since I was young and just kind of knowing my way around the course has really helped me.”

After finding success in his 12-13 age group in his first two Gateway PGA junior tournaments this summer, Greg broached the subject of Harrison moving up to the Tour Division with Natalie Long, Gateway’s junior golf coordinator.