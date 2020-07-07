Move to tougher Gateway PGA Junior division pays off for Zipfel with strong second-place showing

NORMANDY — After watching him dominate Gateway PGA Junior Golf tournaments against players his own age, Greg Zipfel had a question for his 13-year-old son, Harrison.
“We noticed you could play up (in the Tour Division), so I left it to him,” Greg said. “I wasn’t sure how he would respond, but he said he wanted to move up, for sure. He wanted to challenge himself.”
The challenge has been accepted and then some by Harrison, who will be an eighth grader at John Burroughs this fall.
“He got third place in his first tournament and then he took (CBC standout) Ian Blome to the last hole before he lost in match play,” Greg said. “And then he did unbelievable in this tournament, so I’m thrilled.”
“This tournament” was the Gateway Junior PGA Two-Day event, which wrapped up Tuesday at Glen Echo Country Club.
Harrison shot an even-par 71 in the opening round Monday and his 5-over 76 in the final round was still good enough for a second-place Tour Division finish, just one shot behind recent CBC graduate Drew Barclay.
It was an excellent showing for someone who just entered their teens going up against more seasoned 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds.
“It felt pretty good. I was not expecting that,” Harrison said. “I thought that I would at best be in probably fifth place or something along those lines. It felt really good to be where I was. It made me think that I could actually compete with these people.”
Greg started taking his son out on the course around the age of four, but it was nothing too serious at first, just hitting the ball around.
“Then, I just realized at age 8, he was pretty good at this and really into it, so there had to be more than just playing with me,” Greg said. “At age 9, he really in earnest started playing competitively.”
Harrison first hit the Gateway PGA junior circuit in 2016, when he garnered player of the year honors for his age group. His 2018 was even more impressive, as he won all five of his Gateway PGA junior tournament appearances.
“It felt pretty good to get success with those guys, but I would say that it just didn’t feel the same as today,” he said. “It’s 100 percent paying off. Being in the game since I was young and just kind of knowing my way around the course has really helped me.”
After finding success in his 12-13 age group in his first two Gateway PGA junior tournaments this summer, Greg broached the subject of Harrison moving up to the Tour Division with Natalie Long, Gateway’s junior golf coordinator.
“It was actually on my radar, for sure, and it was probably going to be something I posed to them as an option going forward,” Long said. “He definitely met the criteria to play on it, so we moved him up and, from there, he’s obviously been a rock star. And he’s got a great head on him. He’s a good kid.”
A growth spurt in the last year helped further the process and meant Harrison could roam with the big dogs.
“He grew about five inches in the last year (to 5-foot-5), which really helped,” Greg said. “He only weighs 105 pounds, but he hits it 250 (yards) off the drive, which is a big change from last year. That meant he could play up because the distances that they play, he can handle it, for sure. It’ll be fun to see how far he hits it in the next couple years.”
Harrison will take a break from local action later this week when he embarks on a trip to Orlando for a three-week golf camp. He hopes that will lead to more results like the ones he’s been posting lately.
“I hope it improves my game and I can shoot what I did yesterday more consistently,” he said. “I feel like I’m getting into a groove.”
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
Gateway PGA Junior Two-Day Tournament
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.