Politte rebounds from tough opening hole to claim Gateway PGA Tour Final title

O'FALLON, Mo. — It was an agonizing shot to start the round for Matthew Politte.

After beginning the day Tuesday tied for the top spot in both the Boys 16-18 and Overall divisions heading into the final round of the two-day Gateway PGA Junior Tour Final Championship at WingHaven Country Club, the recent Priory graduate had what looked to be an easy tap-in for birdie on Hole No. 1.

Unfortunately, the 3-foot putt caught the back of the cup and bounced out for what would eventually become a bogey.

“First-hole shenanigans, I'd say,” Politte said. “The swing was feeling good and then to just do that on the first hole, I was like, 'OK, we've got to start playing golf.' ”

Politte did just that, birdieing four of the next six holes to card a two-day total of 2-over 146 and help lead himself to a four-shot victory and an introspective moment.

“This is my last junior tournament ever and I've played in this thing every year for like the past five years, so it's definitely a great way to go out,” said Politte, who will play college golf for Holy Cross at Notre Dame this year. “It's unfortunate it's my last tournament, but this was a good way to end it.”

After the first-hole adversity left him at 1-over after the first hole, Politte did indeed “start playing golf” with birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 7 and pars on Nos. 4 and 6 to suddenly find himself 3 under after seven holes.

“Everything was clicking there on those holes,” he said. “If I would have continued that for the rest of the round, I would have said I completely left nothing out there.”

Politte then bogeyed the 8th and 9th holes — just as he did in the opening round.

“Those holes always kill me,” he said. “Today, I just caught a tough break. The wind picked up as soon as I swung and then I had a tough lie on my chip, so nothing I could do about it. Just silly mistakes.”

Politte hit the turn at 1-under and ended up with seven pars, a double bogey and a bogey on the back nine to come in at 2-over.

“I had no clue if I had a lead or if I was losing,” he said. “All I knew is that I was over par and I needed to get back under par. I wasn't able to do it on the back nine. I ended up 2-over. It's not terrible, but it would be better to end better.”

CBC sophomore-to-be Harper Ackermann and Hermann junior-to-be Trigg Lindahl took home the other two Overall Division plaques by tying for second place with two-day totals of 6-over 150.

After Monday's opening round score of 74, Ackermann said he wanted to shoot a 67 in the final round, so he could beat his score from last summer's Gateway PGA Junior championship when he won the Tour and Overall boys divisions. But, he ended up with a 76 that included five bogeys and a double-bogey to go along with three birdies.

Lindahl, the reigning Missouri Class 2 champion, followed his opening-round 73 with a 77 on Tuesday. His final round almost mirrored Ackermann's, as it included six bogeys, a double-bogey and three birdies.

Eureka junior-to-be Jack LeMatty was tied with Politte for the top spot after the first round and he and Politte were also tied atop the leaderboard through 12 holes Tuesday. But LeMatty carded two bogeys and two double-bogeys over the final six holes to fall to a fourth-place tie at 7-over 151.

LeMatty tied for fourth with Liberty incoming freshman Cole Packingham, who carded scores of 75-76, respectively, over the tourney's two days.

“I could have made some more putts on the second day. I hit them well, but they just didn't drop,” Packingham said. “I hit my irons real well. The last two weeks, I've been working on trying to straighten those out.”

Packingham finished tied for fourth overall, but he did still take home some hardware Tuesday after winning the Boys 14-15 Division by one stroke.