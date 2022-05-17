Priory rides strong finish to Class 5 runner-up showing; CBC ties for third for first trophy since 1987

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Priory golf coach Jake Parent has a self-imposed rule to not look at his phone at the online scoreboard for tournaments his team is playing in.

But he had to make an exception Tuesday.

The Ravens went into the final round of the Class 5 boys golf state championships at Dalhousie Golf Club in third place, 12 strokes behind leader Rockhurst and two behind Lee's Summit West.

“I tried to triple jinx it and reverse all the luck to see if it would work because I knew we needed to do something,” Parent said. “We needed to play well, and we did, but we also needed Rockhurst to kind of come back down to Earth and they didn't. So it partially worked.”

Lee's Summit West struggled to a fifth-place overall finish, but Rockhurst didn't flinch again on the second day, pairing Monday's sizzling first-round 295 with a second-round 300 to finish with a two-day total of 595.

The Hawklets ran away with the team title, but Priory fired an impressive round of 302 on Tuesday to finish as the Class 5 runner-up with a 610, just 15 strokes behind Rockhurst.

“Today, all of them improved,” Parent said of his team's players. “We played stroke for stroke with Rockhurst and that makes me very proud and excited because those kids stepped up their game.”

Priory competed in Class 5 for the second successive season after winning a Class 3 title as recently as four years ago, so Parent was excited the Ravens topped teams with much bigger enrollment numbers.

“I was looking, and we have 223 kids in our school, and with that championship factor, we've been bumped up two classes, so we're playing Rockhurst, who has 1,000 boys, and CBC with 800, and De Smet and all those guys, and we came out here and competed with all of them,” he said. “That says something about how dedicated and talented our boys are to be able to do that.”

Senior Matthew Politte was one of just two Priory golfers to advance to state last season. He was happy the Ravens advanced all five golfers this year, one of just three out of the nine Class 5 state teams to do so. Rockhurst and Lee's Summit West were the others.

“It was just a different experience bringing the whole team down, all five guys. And it's different classes, too, with two seniors, two sophomores and a freshman,” Politte said. “So when I'm playing out there, if I make a bad shot, it's easier to recover because I know I have my whole team here.”

CBC shot 311 as a team in Monday's opening round and remained steady with a 312 in the final round. The Cadets finished in a tie for third place with Helias, which went 312-311 over the two-day tournament.

The top four teams receive trophies, so the performance marked the first time CBC brought home boys golf team hardware since it finished second in Class 4A in 1987.

“We've got a good group of guys that worked hard and they grinded and got better. They came down here hoping to get on the board,” Cadets coach Mike McCormack said. “It was a great team effort and the boys are looking forward to next year because we have everybody back but one player.”

Defending Class 5 champion Chaminade struggled to a sixth-place finish this year. The Red Devils won state last season on the strength of having all five golfers advance, but this time they only had four at Dalhousie.

“When we only got four out of districts, it just puts a lot of pressure on the guys to all do well and every shot is important. We just weren't able to pull it together,” Chaminade coach Jack Wilson said. “Our guys just found trouble off the tee. That seemed to be pretty consistent and they weren't able to recover well enough to put some good scores together. We'll just kind of evaluate and reload for next year.”

Chaminade junior John Guerra, who had the area's best individual finish in Class 5, said he and the two returning players from the Red Devils' top five will come back with a hunger to get back on top next year.

“Since we struggled this year, I feel like next year when it comes around, we'll have a little chip on our shoulder and we'll come out here and perform,” Guerra said.

Marquette scuffled to a last-place showing of 332 in the opening round Monday, but the entire Mustangs squad was on fire Tuesday.

After seeing all four golfers shoot in the 80s in the opening round, Marquette had one in the 60s and the other three in the 70s in the final round. The Mustangs shaved 32 strokes off their first-round score to come in Tuesday at 300, the same total as champion Rockhurst.

“We are a young team with a junior, two sophomores and a freshman and I'm so proud of them,” Marquette coach Eric Schweain said. “We wanted to prove that we belonged here and every one of them came out and just played great golf today. They're competitors and they wanted to improve on yesterday's score, and they did that in leaps and bounds.”

Defending Class 4 champ De Smet moved up to Class 5 this season and came away with a ninth-place finish.

“It was good learning,” Spartans coach Dan Likos said. “We had three non-seniors, two of which had never played in a state tournament before, so I think that the learning environment was good.”