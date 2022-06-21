Sanfelippo fires 2-under 70 to grab one of two U.S. Junior Amateur qualifying spots

Trip Sanfelippo wants to make a good impression on the golf coaches at the University of Indiana.

He's off to a good start on that journey this summer.

The recent Lafayette High graduate fired a 2-under-par 70 to finish second Tuesday in the U.S. Junior Amateur qualifying boys golf tournament at Sunset Country Club.

“I actually started off 2 over through four (holes), but I felt like I was hitting the ball well with good shots and good putts. I just couldn't get anything going,” Sanfelippo said. “The biggest thing that I did well was I just stayed patient. That's one thing I've struggled with, but I felt like I did a great job of that.”

The sterling performance earned Sanfelippo one of the two available qualifying spots for the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, which runs July 25-30 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.

“It's going to be an incredible opportunity,” he said. “It's kind of just a nice way to finish off my junior golf career. I don't think there's a better tournament to round off the last eight years than the U.S. Junior Am. So I'm super excited. It's going to be a great experience and I'm going to learn a lot from it.”

Fresh off an all-state effort a little more than a month ago in the Class 5 state tournament, Sanfelippo will attend Indiana starting this fall and has plans to try to walk on to the Hoosiers men's golf team. Those plans could be boosted by how he plays this summer, and playing well at Sunset certainly doesn't hurt the cause.

“It's going to be a tough task and it's going to require some good golf over the next couple months, but I feel determined and I feel like I'm ready for what these months have in store for me,” Sanfelippo said. “It's really just going to be playing my best golf every single day, getting one percent better and then hopefully finding my way on to the squad.”

Carson Kammann, a recent graduate of Knoxville West (Tenn.) High and a future East Tennessee State Buccaneer, fired a sizzling 6-under 66 to run away with the title and grab the other qualifying spot.

“I felt like everything just kind of went well for me,” Kammann said. “I drove it great off the tee and that's really important out here because there's just a lot of really tight holes. When I gave myself birdie putts, I made a couple of them. Other than that, it was a lot of stress-free pars.”

Sanfelippo had a rough tee shot on the very first hole but rebounded to record a bogey on the hole.

He shot 1-over 39 on the front nine.

“That first tee shot, I was playing for a little cut and I just kind of pulled it. It caught the tree branch and just went straight down,” he said. “But I gave myself a good chance for par, so that's really all you can do.”

The back nine is where Sanfelippo made his move with a 3-under 31 that included birdies on hole Nos. 10, 14, 15 and 16.

“That really started to get the round moving and I kind of was just able to coast in on those last couple holes,” he said. “I definitely started to get off the tee a lot better and put myself in good spots. And then the putter really got going on the back nine. I really can't think of one putt I missed that I felt like I should have made.”

Sanfelippo had some friendly faces with him on his day at Sunset. His threesome included former Lafayette teammate Reid Fortel and his caddie for the day was his good friend Harrison Cross, who played for rival Marquette.

“It's always fun to have a familiar face in the group. It definitely relaxes things a little bit,” Sanfelippo said. “And then I had Harrison on the bag. I've played with him since I was little, so I trust him and we had a good collaborative thing going.”

Fort Zumwalt East senior-to-be Trey Rusthoven grabbed one of the local qualifying spots last summer at The Legends Country Club in Eureka and made the trip to Pinehurst (N.C.) Golf Course for last year's U.S. Junior Amateur.

He just missed the cut this time around with a 1-over 73 on Tuesday, but he was satisfied with his sixth-place outing.

“I didn't really make any mistakes off the tee and my approach shots were good. I just didn't make as many putts as I should have and that kind of led to the 1 over,” Rusthoven said. “You can put a lot of pressure on yourself (to qualify), but I've got the Junior PGA in August and all the other stuff I'm going to have this summer, so I just didn't put too much pressure on myself and went out there and played and had fun.”

Rusthoven, who finished tied for fourth in Class 4 this spring, is entering an all-important summer before his senior year when college coaches will be taking even more notice.

“I think this summer is going to be a big one. I've just got to go out and play well, but I don't like to put too much pressure on myself,” said Rusthoven, who was set to head straight from Sunset to Chicago for the inaugural Stephen Curry's UNDERRATED Golf Tour event on Wednesday and Thursday. “I've figured out a lot of these college coaches don't look for scores. They look for body language and they look for how you react to a shot.”

Recent Lindbergh graduate Thomas Heisner was the only other area boys golfer to finish in the top 10 with a 3-over 75 to finish tied for seventh. Heisner was at 1-under 37 at the turn, but shot a 4-over 38 on the back nine to fall out of contention for one of the qualifying spots.

Both of the girls qualifying spots went to players from outside of the St. Louis area.

Jenni Roller, a three-time state champion from Jenks, Okla., and a finalist for USA Today national golfer of the year, fired a 1-under 71 to win medalist honors. Emma Thompson, who will be a junior at Boyd High in McKinney, Texas, shot an even 72 to grab the other girls qualifying spot.

Roller, who has signed with Tulsa, recently shot an incredible 10-under 62 at the Class 3A state championship, which is believed to be the lowest by any female golfer in Oklahoma state tournament history.