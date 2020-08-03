Sanfelippo grabs lead at boys Gateway PGA Junior Final Championship

Sanfelippo, who tied for 33rd at the Missouri Class 4 state tournament in 2019, had three birdies and a bogey on the front nine to give him a 2-under 34 at the turn.

“I was feeling good with a 34 on the front and I feel like I left some shots out there,” he said. “I bogeyed the par-5 fifth, which is not a tough hole, and on 9, I lipped out for birdie.”

Sanfelippo parred the first two holes of the back nine before three bogeys on the next five holes left him at 2-over. He managed pars on the final two holes to steady the ship and give him the first-round advantage.

“The back nine, in my opinion, I thought it was more scoreable,” he said. “I just didn’t give myself as many opportunities and I didn’t capitalize on the opportunities I had. I tried to make stuff happen the rest of the round, but just missed some opportunities.”

Linenbroker, who tied for 16th in the last Class 4 tournament, had a steady first round that featured 14 pars, one birdie and three bogeys leading to an even-par 36 on the front nine and a 2-over 38 on the back.