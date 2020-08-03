Sanfelippo grabs lead at boys Gateway PGA Junior Final Championship

A strong start was just what Trip Sanfelippo needed.
The senior-to-be at Lafayette High birdied his first two holes Monday and carded an under-par front nine on his way to a 1-over 73 and a one-shot Tour Boys Division lead after the first round of the Gateway PGA Junior Tour Final Championship at WingHaven Country Club.
“It’s easier to play well when you get off to a good start. You kind of feed off that the whole round,” Sanfelippo said. “The first one I had just a tap-in birdie, so that really wasn’t too stressful. On the second hole, I made a pretty lengthy putt for birdie.”
Sanfelippo finished the first round just ahead of Marquette senior-to-be Tyler Linenbroker, who carded a 2-over 74.
“I didn’t make many putts, so I’ll take 74,” Linenbroker said. “I kind of struggled with my driver the whole day, really. I was kind of losing it left. But, when I missed the green, I was just managing to get up and down.”
Four players sit two shots back after a first-day 75, one player is at 76 and five more players sit at 77, meaning the top 12 golfers are within five strokes of each other heading into the final round, which begins Tuesday.
“I kind of just think the first day you can’t win a tournament, but you can lose it,” Sanfelippo said. “I think I gave myself a good opportunity and put myself in a good spot to try to make a run tomorrow and capitalize on those opportunities that I didn’t today.”
Sanfelippo, who tied for 33rd at the Missouri Class 4 state tournament in 2019, had three birdies and a bogey on the front nine to give him a 2-under 34 at the turn.
“I was feeling good with a 34 on the front and I feel like I left some shots out there,” he said. “I bogeyed the par-5 fifth, which is not a tough hole, and on 9, I lipped out for birdie.”
Sanfelippo parred the first two holes of the back nine before three bogeys on the next five holes left him at 2-over. He managed pars on the final two holes to steady the ship and give him the first-round advantage.
“The back nine, in my opinion, I thought it was more scoreable,” he said. “I just didn’t give myself as many opportunities and I didn’t capitalize on the opportunities I had. I tried to make stuff happen the rest of the round, but just missed some opportunities.”
Linenbroker, who tied for 16th in the last Class 4 tournament, had a steady first round that featured 14 pars, one birdie and three bogeys leading to an even-par 36 on the front nine and a 2-over 38 on the back.
“I made a lot of pars and not many bogeys or birdies (on the front nine),” he said. “On the back nine, I had a couple putts that could have gone in. I kind of got a little unlucky. One hit the flag and then hit the lip of the cup. It was weird.”
Linenbroker said he didn’t necessarily play the course aggressively in the opening round, but might change that up on the second day.
“Honestly, it kind of depends,” he said. “We’ll see how I’m hitting the ball. If I’m hitting it well, I might play a little more aggressively.”
In the Tour Girls Division, Francis Howell senior-to-be Kylee Hormuth and recent Jackson graduate Taryn Overstreet are tied for the top spot at 7-over 79 with Ladue senior-to-be Grace Claney (81), Summit senior-to-be Danika Stilwell (82) and St. Joseph’s junior-to-be Isabella Arro (83) all within striking distance.
Hormuth carded an even-par 36 on the front nine to grab the early lead, but struggled on the back nine with four bogeys and a triple bogey.
Claney, who tied Hormuth and Notre Dame de Sion’s Barbara King for 15th at last fall’s Class 2 state tournament, used a fantastic run of 3-under par between holes 6 and 15 to take the lead. But a double bogey, bogey and triple bogey, respectively, on the last three holes knocked her from the top spot.
The highlight of Claney’s 3-under stretch was an eagle on the par-4, 289-yard 13th hole.
“I holed out from like 157 (yards) with an 8-iron,” she said. “I never saw it fall in. I just saw the reaction of the people up ahead. That was pretty cool to have that.”
