Seifried, Priory roll to Metro League titles at Bellerive

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Nick Seifried wasn't thrilled with the way he started this season and he knew a big challenge awaited him Monday afternoon.
The Priory junior said he struggled the first week of the season, including a 44 in a nine-hole meet against Lutheran South, but he rebounded in a big way Monday with a 1-over-par 62 to win the Metro League Tournament title at Bellerive Country Club.
“I've had a pretty rough start so far just getting used to playing tournaments again,” Seifried said. “It's pretty nice to finally get a good score.”
Seifried said approach shots were the key to his success at the conference tourney.
“I left it in the right spot if I missed (the green). If I hit a good shot, it was typically inside 15 to 20 feet,” he said. “Putting was actually really bad, surprisingly. Every putt outside of 20 feet, I ended up three-putting.”
The five-team event was shortened to just 15 holes (each golfer skipped holes 12-14) due to the 3 p.m. start time.
“We found out last night and I think we were all a little surprised,” said MICDS senior Henry Mikula, who finished tied for second at 64. “We figured we'd play the front and the back would be a little divided up, so we just kind of planned accordingly.”
The 3 p.m. start time was the only way Bellerive could make it work and the players gladly traded playing three less holes for a chance to take part in a rare high school tournament on the same course countless PGA legends have played, including as recently as the 2018 PGA Championship.
“It's great to know the places you're walking on are the same places Tiger Woods and all those great golfers walked on,” said Priory junior Matthew Politte, who tied Mikula for second. “It's a really good experience to be able to come out here and play.”
Priory coach Jake Parent said he was grateful to Bellerive for letting the high schoolers get out on its course.
“We only played 15 holes because of the time, but it was a beautiful 15 holes,” he said. “It's the best course in St. Louis and it's a delight for the kids to be able to get out here and play this. The only thing I'm jealous about is it's not like it was 10 years ago where the coaches got to play while the kids were playing.”
Mikula, John Burroughs junior Thornton Walker and Priory junior Andrew Wasinger are all members at Bellerive and not surprisingly all three played pretty well.
Mikula and Walker, who carded a 70, had a chance to play in the same threesome.
“We've played a lot together out here in junior tournaments, so it was fun to be in a competitive setting and get to fight it out,” Mikula said.
Wasinger fired a 67 and was one of four Priory golfers to finish in the 60s (Matthew Margiotta was the other at 69) helping lead the Ravens to the team title with a score of 334, which was 24 strokes better than Westminster (358) and 25 better than MICDS (359).
“I'm excited because there's great competition amongst the top three, four, five, six kids and any one of them can shoot low,” Parent said. “And we actually have a seventh guy in the mix that can really do some damage as well. We're going to have some fun this year just within our own team and then it's going to be fun to play other schools as well.”
Due its recent success in boys golf, including a Class 3 title three years ago, Priory jumped two classes to the all-new Class 5 this season. District assignments were released last week and the Ravens will be in a daunting 15-team district that also includes the likes of Chaminade, CBC, MICDS, SLUH and defending Class 4 champion Jackson, among others.
Fresh off its conference title, Priory will get a crack at Chaminade on Tuesday afternoon when the teams get together for a dual match at Sunset Country Club.
“Chaminade is probably the class of Class 5 golf right now. Anytime you get to test yourself against the best is a worthwhile effort,” Parent said. “I'm anxious to see what we do (on Tuesday) and see where we're at at that moment in time, but know that there's a month before we have districts.”