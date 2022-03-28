Spring boys golf season preview spotlight: Skornia aims for strong senior season for defending state champion De Smet

Blake Skornia remembers his first impression of the game of golf.

“All I remember is going to (Country Club of) St. Albans and getting my pretzels and watching my parents (Kent and Andra) play from the cart,” Skornia said. “That's like my earliest memory from golf.”

Fast forward to present day and the 18-year-old Skornia is still heavily involved in a game he said he's played “as long as I can remember” as he gets ready to begin what should be a strong senior season on the links for De Smet.

Skornia fired a two-day total of 149 to finish fourth, just three strokes off the pace, in last season's Missouri Class 4 boys golf state tournament. His effort, combined with Colby Sauer's fifth-place finish, helped the Spartans win the Class 4 team title.

“Obviously, my goal is to win state as an individual,” said Skornia, whose younger brother Mason is a sophomore on the De Smet squad. “But we're also a team, so I'm trying to take home both, which would be nice.”

The task of repeating will be tougher this season for De Smet with a move up to Class 5, which once again includes defending state champion and Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade.

“We're looking good, just trying to make the push into season form and then into postseason form,” Skornia said. “We're trying to get there a little earlier than normal because we don't want to not be ready for state. We're back in Class 5, so we're playing with the big dogs and we've got to prove ourselves.”

Skornia has been able to prove himself from the get-go at De Smet.

“He's always been an exciting player to watch,” Spartans coach Dan Likos said. “Every once in a while, you get those freshmen that you know are gonna do something and produce for the team, and he immediately had that look.”

Following his strong finish last spring and a summer full of golf, Skornia didn't spend much time on the course.

“I don't play much,” he said. “I have a coach in North Carolina that I go see three times in the winter. He gives me drills and I hit a certain amount of balls a day and then I'll chip and putt inside at Family Golf (Center in Kirkwood) to try and work on my short game as much as I can.”

After what he deemed an “iffy” winter, Skornia likes where his game is at with the dawn of the spring season.

“I feel good about my game right now. It's for sure trending in the right direction,” he said. “It was a little iffy over the winter, but I was making a lot of changes just trying to move in the right direction. It just wasn't great in the winter, much like everybody's is.”

Likos said he's good with Skornia and his teammates still trying to get their games back in order as the weather turns warm.

“It's spring golf, so it's pretty common for these guys to be refining the bottom of their swing,” Likos said. “We essentially have until May to get it figured out, so we practice hard and assure them it's OK now to relearn.”

Being a senior also usually means being one of the team leaders and that's exactly what Skornia is aiming for this season.

“I'm just trying to set an example. I think guys look up to the seniors and it's nice to try to help them out a little bit,” he said. “I'm lucky to have a lot on influence on me by people like my short game coach, Jay Delsing, who played on the (PGA Tour) for 25 years. It's nice that I can pass a little bit of that information down to other people who normally don't get that.”

Likos likes what he's he seen of Skornia from a leadership aspect.

“I lean on him a little bit. I always try to lean on my seniors a little bit,” Likos said. “I've watched Blake and the way that he works with other members of the team. He helps spread the culture of hard work that we're trying to develop here. He's played the role pretty well so far.”

Skornia will play golf at the next level at SIU Carbondale, a school where his dad starred as a football quarterback in the late 1990s.

“I love their coaches and their schedule is really good for being in the Missouri Valley (Conference),” Skornia said. “They go to Scottsdale, they go to Long Island. They played all over the place this year and that's really eye-opening, especially from being in the Midwest.”

Likos has no doubt his standout will succeed at the collegiate level.

“He's a real competitive kid,” Likos said. “His mind is in the right spot. He's not distracted when he's out there playing and that's the important part.”

The task at hand for Skornia is his senior season and it gets started Tuesday at one of the area's top tournaments in SLUH's Greg Bantle Memorial Tournament at Missouri Bluffs Golf Club.

“At the Bluffs, you've just got to kind of scramble because that course gets windy,” Skornia said. “It doesn't matter how well you're hitting the ball. If you can scramble, you're gonna do well at that course. And that's something that I didn't do well last year.”