St. Dominic's Kelley caps off turnaround with state tournament berth

Washington High senior Brennan Strubberg earned medalist honors by shooting a season-best 2-over-par 73. Strubberg took the turn at 2-over before making three successive birdies. He just missed a hole-in-one when his shot lipped out from 154 yards away.

Wolf Hollow is the Blue Jays' home course, which helped Strubberg.

“There are plenty of blind spots out there and it’s very hilly, so to know the elevation, feel out the differences and be able to read those greens is great,” Strubberg said.

He joins freshman teammate Alex Fregalette (79) as a state qualifier.

Ladue qualified three golfers for the state tournament, led by junior William Park, who placed third with a 77. Park, who admitted to struggling in the second half of the season, hit almost every shot the way he wanted to on Monday.

“My first range shot went about 30 yards and almost in the hazard, but after that I was feeling better than I have been,” Park said.

Fort Zumwalt East sophomore Trey Rusthoven qualified for his first state tournament with a 7-over-par 78. Rusthoven, who played on his high school golf team in Minnesota while he was in both the seventh and eighth grades, also credited the ability to sink tricky putts as a key to his successful round.