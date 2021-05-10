St. Dominic's Kelley caps off turnaround with state tournament berth

LABADIE — At his conference tournament April 26, St. Dominic senior Kyle Kelley could not solve the undulating, treacherous greens at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
He carded a disappointing 98.
On Monday, Kelley returned to the scene of that debacle and tamed the wolf.
Kelley birdied two of his first three holes and cruised to a season-best score of 78 to finish in a tie for fourth place at the Class 4 District 2 Tournament.
He was one of just six golfers to post a score in the 70s at the tricky par-71 course in Labadie.
De Smet won the team championship with a score of 327. The Spartans will send five golfers to the state meet, which is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin.
St. Dominic and Ladue tied for second place with scores of 332.
Prior to the district tournament, Kelley returned to Wolf Hollow for a practice round and devised a plan for the multi-tiered greens.
It worked perfectly as he shaved 20 stokes off his previous score.
“When we played conference, I putted awful so I knew I had to get that down,” Kelley said. “During the practice round, I got the speed down and then it just came down to hitting my lines.”
Kelley breezed through the first six holes at 1-under par when Wolf Hollow showed its teeth. His drive on No. 7 drifted left, hit a cart path and dropped into a hazard.
But Kelley escaped with a double-bogey and a smile.
“I was able to hit the green, two-putt, take my double (bogey) and get out,” Kelley said. “My damage control today was good.”
And Kelley’s iron play helped him position his ball away from the downhill and sidewinding putts that vexed him at the conference tournament.
“You definitely have to hit your spots on these greens or you’re going to leave yourself with long, tricky putts, and I was able to do that today,” Kelley said.
Kelley joined sophomore teammates Colin Aubuchon (83) and Kelly Welby (85) as state qualifiers.
Normally in district play, the top 15 golfers, not on a qualifying team, earn a berth at state. But the tournament format has been changed due to COVID-19 concerns.
This year, the top 18 players advance and the team standings are not counted towards a berth at state. Teams can only advance if four or more players qualify under the cut.
There will be 24 players from Wolf Hollow to advance after eight golfers tied for the last spot with scores of 85.
Washington High senior Brennan Strubberg earned medalist honors by shooting a season-best 2-over-par 73. Strubberg took the turn at 2-over before making three successive birdies. He just missed a hole-in-one when his shot lipped out from 154 yards away.
Wolf Hollow is the Blue Jays' home course, which helped Strubberg.
“There are plenty of blind spots out there and it’s very hilly, so to know the elevation, feel out the differences and be able to read those greens is great,” Strubberg said.
He joins freshman teammate Alex Fregalette (79) as a state qualifier.
Ladue qualified three golfers for the state tournament, led by junior William Park, who placed third with a 77. Park, who admitted to struggling in the second half of the season, hit almost every shot the way he wanted to on Monday.
“My first range shot went about 30 yards and almost in the hazard, but after that I was feeling better than I have been,” Park said.
Fort Zumwalt East sophomore Trey Rusthoven qualified for his first state tournament with a 7-over-par 78. Rusthoven, who played on his high school golf team in Minnesota while he was in both the seventh and eighth grades, also credited the ability to sink tricky putts as a key to his successful round.
“I made a lot of putts of around four feet which can make or break your round,” Rusthoven said. “My short game was especially good today.”
De Smet qualified all five participants for the state meet. Junior Blake Skornia led the way with a 75, good enough for second place.
“I was in an iffy spot with my swing, but I made up for it with my short game,” Skornia said. “My only goal was to qualify for state and I was able to do that.”
Skornia will join Colby Sauer (83), Drew Hollman (84), Ethan Bochantin (85) and Maxwell Minikiewicz (85) in Joplin. Despite early struggles, the De Smet golfers managed to get the job done.
“They learned that if they grind it out and don’t quit on their round, they’re rewarded for it,” De Smet coach Dan Likos said. “That was a big worry because at the beginning they weren’t playing very well. But I asked them to keep grinding and they did.”