Strong putting fuels Webster Cup tournament win for De Smet's Skornia

EUREKA — Blake Skornia got reacquainted with an old friend Monday.

“My putter finally showed up,” the De Smet senior standout golfer said.

Skornia fired the day's only under-par round with a 1-under 71 to top a field of 117 players and win the Webster Cup tournament title at Crescent Farms Golf Club.

The Webster Cup title was the first for Skornia, who finished third last season with a 73. Monday's win came on the heels of a frustrating tie for 15th place at last week's Bulldog Battle tournament at WingHaven Country Club.

“Last week, I struck the ball well and gave myself lots of opportunities, but I missed like seven putts inside of 10 feet for birdie,” Skornia said. “I had an hourlong call this week with one of the owners from DECADE Golf (a statistical analysis app) and we went in-depth on how my putting really was and he gave me a lot of drills to do. And that really helped me this week.”

De Smet coach Dan Likos said it's exciting to see everything start to come together at the right time for Skornia.

“His putts are starting to roll in,” Likos said. “He was getting real frustrated at earlier matches in the year. He was hitting them on line and nothing was falling. It was just a case of be patient and they'll start to fall. And it sounds like they decided to start falling today. Hopefully, that's a trend that continues.”

Skornia started his day with a bogey on the very first hole, but birdies on Nos. 2, 6 and 8 allowed him to rebound to card a 2-under 34 by the time he made the turn to No. 10.

“It was good to get a bounce back,” he said. “Right when I made the turn, the wind was blowing like 25 (miles per hour), so if I wouldn't have made those birdies, it would have been a lot worse. I bogeyed 10 and 11 just because of the wind, but I bounced back pretty well and didn't make a bogey coming back in.”

On the strength of second- and third-place performances, respectively, from freshman Harper Ackerman and senior Ian Blome, who each shot a 2-over 74, CBC amassed a team score of 307 to win the team title by two strokes over Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet.

“Ian's got a lot of experience and Harper is coming on, so it's been good competition between the two of them all year,” Cadets coach Mike McCormack said. “We've got a strong 10 players this year, so the boys are playing for spots every day in practice and it's really made for good chemistry.”

Senior Lee Jacobs (79), his sophomore brother Austin Jacobs (80) and junior Nate Barclay (81) rounded out CBC's winning squad Monday.

“It was a great team effort. Everybody stepped up. We had an individual champion last year in Andrew Muth, so team champion this year feels great,” McCormack said. “We've been trending in the right direction. We finished fourth in the Bantle, then we went to Camdenton and finished fourth, and then third last week at WingHaven.”

Ackerman and Blome were one of four golfers to finish at 74 with Ackerman getting the second-place medal on the strength of a scorecard playoff.

Arguably the area's top freshman golfer, Ackerman was coming off a strong round of 1-under 71 to also finish second at last week's Bulldog Battle.

“I started off with a pretty bad tee shot, but after that, I kind of got some momentum going,” he said. “Everything was coming together, just like last week. Just very consistent. I didn't miss a lot of fairways, didn't miss a lot of greens, didn't miss a lot of putts.”

Blome, who tied for the Webster Cup top spot as a freshman but lost in a playoff, was encouraged by his best finish of the season to date.

“It's a pretty cool tournament to play in and to play well in,” he said. “The conditions were pretty rough, but I hit it alright and I saved myself with some putting, so overall pretty happy with how I golfed.”

The same four teams that won trophies last season walked away with hardware again Monday, but all were in a different spot. Marquette shot 310 to finish one stroke behind De Smet, while SLUH was fourth at 317.

The Junior Billikens won last year's Webster Cup team title, followed in the top four by CBC, Marquette and De Smet.

The Mustangs also got a 74 from junior Ryan Hopwood, who finished fourth on the scorecard tiebreaker, behind Ackerman and Blome but ahead of Lafayette senior Trip Sanfelippo, who also had a 74.

“We're getting really good as a team now. I believe in the team, so I think we're gonna be good come districts,” Hopwood said. “It was really cold at the beginning, Halfway through the round, it became really windy, So, the conditions were pretty tough. But, I'm glad with how I scored. I hit the ball really well.”

Skornia, who finished fourth individually last season for the Class 4 champion Spartans, was happy to finish out his regular-season tournament slate with a big individual win he hopes will help steer him in the right direction for this year's stretch run with districts three weeks away and state four weeks out.

“It's always good to go out with a win, especially the Webster Cup, which has a lot of good players from the area,” he said. “Everything's slowly starting to come together. Last week, it was the swing. This week, it was the putting and short game. Maybe in three weeks or a month, I can piece that all together to make a state run.”