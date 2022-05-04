Transformation continues for Warrenton's Frederick with GAC North player of the year honor

ST. PETERS — The last two holes Tuesday afternoon were about as tense as it comes for Gabe Frederick.

The Warrenton senior trailed St. Charles West junior Ian Hollander by two strokes through 16 holes of the Gateway Athletic Conference North boys golf tournament at St. Peters Golf Club. Frederick needed to tie or beat Hollander to snag conference player of the year honors.

Frederick kept as calm as he could and birdied No. 17 to pull within one shot, and then he bogeyed No. 18 to Hollander's double-bogey to give both golfers a final round of 6-over-par 76, meaning each one had a stake in the conference tourney individual medalist honor, while Frederick was able to claim the coveted player of the year award (points accumulated during conference matches throughout the season help account for earning that distinction).

“On Hole 17, I had an eight-footer for birdie and I felt like I was gonna throw up,” he said. “I had to win it today, or at least tie, and I got pretty nervous there. I thought I was out of contention, honestly.”

The transformation in Frederick's game from his freshman year has been a remarkable one.

As a freshman, he carded a 65 in the GAC North JV tourney, which is played at the same time as the varsity one. The JV tourney, though, is a nine-hole affair, meaning Tuesday's score was just 11 strokes higher with an extra nine holes added in.

“Eleven strokes worse on nine more holes is a fun improvement over three years,” Frederick said. “Every offseason of high school, I've played over 500 holes in the summer, but I think I played close to 700 last summer. So, lots of hours on the course, for sure. I've spent a lot of time working on my short game because it used to be terrible and a whole lot of time on my driver, which has been a big improvement in my game.”

Frederick's improvement has been even more eye-opening in the last 12 months. He shot a 92 on the same course at last season's GAC North tourney to finish in the middle of the pack, so he saw a 16-stroke improvement in just a year's worth of time.

“That 76 is a testament to the work he's put in, especially the last year to 18 months,” Warrenton coach Aaron Jinkerson said. “He's come a long way since his freshman year. He put in a lot of time in his four years as a high school golfer to get where he is today.”

Frederick's day didn't start so great with a 6-over 40 on the front nine. But, he rebounded to fire an even-par 36 on the back nine to rescue his award chances.

“I was about three strokes back six holes in. I caught it back up on Hole 13 and had it tied and then after Hole 16, I was back two again,” Frederick said. “I managed to get (the birdie putt on No. 17) to fall and then the nerves were cranking again on the drive on Hole 18. I hit it well and then my second shot went in the water, but I managed to recover and get the bogey there. Unfortunately, I made my putt first. I wish I could say that I made a putt to win it, but he had a 15-footer to win and he missed it.”

Hollander fired a 74 to win last year's conference tourney, so his 76 this year was not far off that pace, but he felt he could have played better.

“A little shaky, that's for sure. I definitely did not play my best today at all,” Hollander said. “To be honest, it was a mix of everything today. I had a couple penalty strokes on holes I really shouldn't have penalty strokes on. I lost a whole sleeve of balls, so that had to do something with it.”

Even though the individual portion of the day did not necessarily go his way, Hollander led a winning team effort as West amassed a team score of 345 to beat Warrenton by eight strokes.

“It's definitely special winning the conference championship, especially with this team,” he said. “This is a great group of kids. I like playing with them a lot.”

It was the Warriors' second-straight GAC North team title and they did it with a quintet of golfers that included a junior, three sophomores (John Howle, Tyler Prize and Ryan Beer) and a freshman (Owen Shy).

“Throughout the year, we did not shoot the scores that we really wanted to, but it was enough to win and that's the most important part,” West coach Ben Meyer said. “It's a talented group. Just the fact that we're keeping the whole team back together next year makes me hopeful.”

Hollander and Frederick will now turn their attention to Monday's district tournament with differing memories of how things went there last season.

Hollander will play in the Class 3 District 2 tourney at Franklin County Country Club and will try to replicate last year's district effort in which he finished third on the way to a tie for 10th place at the Class 3 state tourney.

“Today kind of just gives me fuel for districts and state, just to do better,” he said. “But, I'm definitely gonna have to get a lot of practice in for that course. It's a little quirky in some spots, that's for sure. I just need to be able to keep it in the fairways, hit the greens and just play par golf.”

Frederick will play at the Class 4 District 2 tourney at Golf Club of Wentzville one year after a district performance on a different course where he shot a 32-over 103 and finished tied for 52nd in a 67-player field.

“I like that course,” he said of this year's district site. “I played a practice round there this week and shot a 5-over, so that should for sure get me in.”