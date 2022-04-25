Vianney's Wiese claims Lake Forest Challenge title on scorecard playoff; Lafayette wins second straight team crown

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — The wait was a long, somewhat excruciating one for Cole Wiese.

But, in the end, it was worth it.

The Vianney junior fired a 3-over-par 75 at the Lake Forest Challenge boys golf tournament Monday at Lake Forest Country Club to hit the clubhouse with the early lead.

But he was in the fourth group of the day to tee off, meaning he had to sweat it out while many other strong golfers were still on the course.

After a wait of more than two hours, Lafayette senior Kyle Rinkenberger was the only other golfer to check in with a 75, forcing a scorecard playoff, which went Wiese's way to ensure his name would be called for the first-place medal.

“This is probably one of the first times I've been in the earlier wave. I just kept walking out there and looking at it,” Wiese said. “It was exciting. We have some buddies on Lafayette and my dad told me that there's a guy with a good score out there with four holes left. And then he came in and said he shot 3-over on the last four, so I knew we tied. I asked him what he made on No. 6 because I thought that would be the scorecard playoff and he said double-bogey and I had a bogey, so it worked out perfectly.”

Wiese carded a 2-over 38 on the front nine and a 1-over 37 on the back nine and ended his day with a tap-in for birdie on No. 18.

“On the front nine, I was hitting my driver really well and hitting my approach shots close, but I wasn't making the putts,” he said. “On the back nine, I wasn't striking it as well into the greens, but I was getting up and down and making the putts.”

Wiese tied for ninth in Class 4 last year as a sophomore and his strong junior season has him primed for another run at postseason success.

“I did well in districts last year, so a little confidence booster going into Aberdeen,” he said. “I like that course, so we're gonna see what happens.”

Rinkenberger could have had the top spot all to himself as he carried an even-par round through 14 holes. But, a 3-over on the final four holes forged the tie with Wiese.

“I don't think I necessarily choked. I just didn't finish the way I wanted,” Rinkenberger said. “I didn't make a lot of mistakes with ball-striking. I missed a few putts at the end, which was frustrating, especially finding out that I tied for first. I wasn't happy with how I finished, but other than that, it was a good day.”

Rinkenberger's tie for the top spot continues a strong senior campaign in which he has amassed top-10 finishes at the Bulldog Battle (third), Seckman Invitational (third) and Webster Cup (sixth).

He was part of a winning team effort Monday, as the Lancers compiled a team score of 318 to top the field of 18 teams and win the Lake Forest title for the second straight season.

“We do like this course,” Lafayette coach Gaylen Laster said. “I don't know what it is about it, if it's the layout or if it's the speed of the greens, but it seems like we really come out here ready to play and seem to adjust pretty well, no matter what the conditions are with a pretty tough field.”

Trip Sanfelippo was another big reason for the Lancers' team title, as the senior fired a 4-over 76 to finish in third place.

“It's a good time of the year to be playing well. Coming down the stretch here, it's definitely exciting to be playing well right now,” Sanfelippo said. “I think I definitely need to work on just staying patient. I parred my first six holes and missed a couple opportunities, so I kind of just tried to make some things happen. I went on a four-hole stretch where I went 5-over. You're not gonna win a golf tournament with that.”

The Lake Forest Challenge format is unlike any other in the area with each team bringing just four golfers and counting all four scores, rather than the traditional five golfers with the highest score thrown out and the top four being counted.

“It's one of those tournaments where you're always thinking it's gonna be tough. If you have one guy that doesn't have a good day, you're done for,” Laster said. “All of our guys have learned how to be grinders and I think that's really important.”

Marquette and Vianney each amassed a team score of 323 to finish in a tie for second place with the Mustangs winning the scorecard tiebreaker of fourth-player score to take home the runner-up trophy.

With the last big area tournament in the books ahead of next week's conference tournaments, along with districts in two weeks and state in three weeks, Lafayette continues to roll at the right time of the season.

“I think we're getting real close now to kind of figuring it out,” Laster said. “We've played some different lineups all season and a lot of guys have been involved, but it seems like things are starting to become a lot clearer now with where we're going with the lineup. With this being the last big event before all the postseason stuff, I think it's good to go out and have a win like this coming down the stretch.”