Warrenton's Toebben fires even-par 144 to run away with Accelerated title

ST. CHARLES — With a share of the lead heading into the second day of the Accelerated Golf Tournament event at Whitmoor Country Club, Travis Toebben didn’t want to change too much about his game.

“(Wednesday), when I saw that I was leading, I was telling myself to not get too excited about (the final round),” said Toebben, a recent graduate of Warrenton High. “Just try to do the same thing I did the first day, stay calm and stay within myself. It ended up working out.”

Did it ever.

Toebben came into the final round even with Quin Hoenig at 2-over-par 74, but Toebben fired a spectacular 2-under-par 70 on Thursday to finish at an even-par 144 to win the high school boys division by 14 strokes over Eldon’s Aiden Wells.

“I didn’t putt as well as I wanted to (in the first round), but (Thursday) I putted very well,” Toebben said. “Ball-striking was good both days, but I hit my driver a little bit better (Thursday). I’m really happy with my score for the first time playing this course.”

Toebben’s final round featured 14 pars, three birdies and one bogey. The bogey came on No. 11 and he followed that with three pars, two birdies and two more pars to finish the tournament in style.