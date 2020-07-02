Warrenton's Toebben fires even-par 144 to run away with Accelerated title

ST. CHARLES — With a share of the lead heading into the second day of the Accelerated Golf Tournament event at Whitmoor Country Club, Travis Toebben didn’t want to change too much about his game.
“(Wednesday), when I saw that I was leading, I was telling myself to not get too excited about (the final round),” said Toebben, a recent graduate of Warrenton High. “Just try to do the same thing I did the first day, stay calm and stay within myself. It ended up working out.”
Did it ever.
Toebben came into the final round even with Quin Hoenig at 2-over-par 74, but Toebben fired a spectacular 2-under-par 70 on Thursday to finish at an even-par 144 to win the high school boys division by 14 strokes over Eldon’s Aiden Wells.
“I didn’t putt as well as I wanted to (in the first round), but (Thursday) I putted very well,” Toebben said. “Ball-striking was good both days, but I hit my driver a little bit better (Thursday). I’m really happy with my score for the first time playing this course.”
Toebben’s final round featured 14 pars, three birdies and one bogey. The bogey came on No. 11 and he followed that with three pars, two birdies and two more pars to finish the tournament in style.
“This summer, this is the best I’ve shot,” said Toebben, who will play next season at Central Baptist College, an NAIA school in Conway, Ark. “I had a couple holes where I put my tee sheets in the rough, but I hit my irons really well and I putted well.”
Hoenig was unable to follow his first round 74 in the same manner Tobben did, carding an 85 to finish in a tie for third with a 15-over 159.
“I think my short game, my chipping and my putting, were just a little bit off today on just about every hole,” said Hoenig, who will be a junior this fall at Francis Howell. “It wasn’t anything horrible, but it was just a little bit tougher for me (in the final round).”
Hoenig’s 159 matched that of Westminster junior-to-be Jack Wooldridge, who had a 5-over 77 in Thursday’s final round, including a 1-over 37 on the back nine.
“I had a bad first hole where I four-putted,” Wooldridge said. “A double is definitely not how I want to start my day, but I pulled back. On the back side, I did make a few good putts, like 8- to 10-footers, that kept me in it. I was happy with the 1-over on the back. It was definitely a good finish.”
Hoenig and Wooldridge then went to a playoff to determine who finished third and it took four holes to decide their fate.
The two were even through the first three playoff holes before Hoenig parred No. 4 to edge past Wooldridge’s bogey.
“Something got into me, I think,” Hoenig said. “It was definitely exciting. I don’t think I’ve ever done a playoff until today.”
Hoenig parred all four of the playoff holes after carding a double bogey and a bogey on two of those holes during regulation Thursday.
“I was telling my buddies who were watching me, ‘Why couldn’t I do that earlier?’ ” he said. “I could have been in second, but that’s how it goes.”
For Wooldridge, what was four more holes after playing 35 of them over two different tournaments on Wednesday?
“Any match play format like this, even for four holes, is fun,” he said. “It was definitely a good experience.”
